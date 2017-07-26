A new picture of the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, proves that age is nothing but a number.

During a recent visit to the12-12 Polo and Turf Club in Abuja, we see him like we have never seen him before.

There, he named the designated horse "Alala" meaning “dreamer” as he said "every great thing starts with a dream."

In these pictures, the VP is dressed in a polo kit that brings out his baby boy looks.

According to Wikipedia, Osinbajo was born on March 8, 1957 which makes him 60 years old!

Who knew 60 could look this good?

By the way, this picture surfaces as newly elected Senator Ademola Adeleke has won over the Internet with his amazing dance moves.

The senator's victory dance after defeating his APC opponent has still got people talking weeks after election.

This guy is already my favourite Senator ever https://t.co/GzFnmR2ZcZ — tyro (@DoubleEph) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0