According to Wikipedia, Osinbajo is 60 years old but he is clearly still good looking enough to be your MCM.

  Published:
(lindaikejisblog)

A new picture of the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, proves that age is nothing but a number.

During a recent visit to the12-12 Polo and Turf Club in Abuja, we see him like we have never seen him before.

(lindaikejisblog)

 

There, he named the designated horse "Alala" meaning “dreamer” as he said "every great thing starts with a dream."

(lindaikejisblog)

 

In these pictures, the VP is dressed in a polo kit that brings out his baby boy looks.

(lindaikejisblog)

 

According to Wikipedia, Osinbajo was born on March 8, 1957 which makes him 60 years old!

(nollywoodmb4uli)

 

Who knew 60 could look this good?

By the way, this picture surfaces as newly elected Senator Ademola Adeleke has won over the Internet with his amazing dance moves.

Ademola Adeleke has won our hearts with his victory dance play

Ademola Adeleke has won our hearts with his victory dance

(Daily Post)

ALSO READ: 5 times Adeleke's dancing skills put smiles on our faces

The senator's victory dance after defeating his APC opponent has still got people talking weeks after election.

 

With this two interesting occurrences, the cute baby boy of life (our VP) and the dancing senator certainly deserve a place in the Big Brother Naija for politicians, don't you agree?

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with God, writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng

