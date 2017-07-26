According to Wikipedia, Osinbajo is 60 years old but he is clearly still good looking enough to be your MCM.
During a recent visit to the12-12 Polo and Turf Club in Abuja, we see him like we have never seen him before.
There, he named the designated horse "Alala" meaning “dreamer” as he said "every great thing starts with a dream."
In these pictures, the VP is dressed in a polo kit that brings out his baby boy looks.
Who knew 60 could look this good?
By the way, this picture surfaces as newly elected Senator Ademola Adeleke has won over the Internet with his amazing dance moves.
The senator's victory dance after defeating his APC opponent has still got people talking weeks after election.
With this two interesting occurrences, the cute baby boy of life (our VP) and the dancing senator certainly deserve a place in the Big Brother Naija for politicians, don't you agree?