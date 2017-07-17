Home > Viral Pulse >

Tekno is sharing money and Nigerians on Twitter are losing their mind!

Owo Blow Tekno is sharing money and Nigerians on Twitter are losing their mind!

When you want money to fall on you, you have to be ready to hustle, beg, scream and punch anybody standing in your way.

  • Published:
Tekno play

Tekno

(Instagram)

Nigeria 101 8 simple steps to surviving an armed robbery
NYSC Google Trends reveal rising anxiety over scheme
Adulting 101 15 struggles you'll face when you move out of your parents' house
Children's Day 12 ways you knew you were in trouble as a child
Dear Banky W and Adesua A couple went to marry at Everest, will you do your own?
Salary struggles Photos you'll understand in payday week
After School Drama 14 frustrating questions you'll hear as soon as you graduate
Nigeria 101 14 struggles every guy in his 20s can relate to
It’s the End of the World 5 life-threatening stages of low battery!
The Cassava Lover Who is Tekno's mysterious Folake? We investigate
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

1. If you like Wizkid or Tekno, or follow Naija celeb beef then you already know about this tweet:

  play

2. That tweet pulled Tekno into Wizzy baby’s ongoing beef with Davido:

play

 

3. However, e be like say Tekno no too vex because he is sharing money on Twitter:

play

 

4. Yazz .. Plenty money fall on you:

play

 

5. Baba don dey dash money sotey Nigerians are like:

play

 

6. Furst of all, 50K:

7. Next thing, 100K:

play

 

8. Then gbam! 500k juzz laidat!:

play

 

9. And this thing is no joke o! People dey collect!:

play

 

10. Coman see people in Tekno’s mentions like:

play

 

11. Even me sef, I had to slide in there like:

play

 

More

The Cassava Lover Who is Tekno's mysterious Folake? We investigate
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Ademola Adeleke 5 times dancing senator put smiles on our facesbullet
2 Lagos Floods 10 photos that show what Lagos Island residents are going...bullet
3 It’s the End of the World 5 life-threatening stages of low battery!bullet

Viral Pulse

Cow for eid al-fitr feast
Barka De Sallah 14 photos everyone celebrating eid-ul-fitr will understand
Childhood memories 14 photos that will make you smile if you played football as a kid
Student Struggles All the heartbreaks you experienced if you attended a Nigerian school
Nigeria 101 14 struggles every guy in his 20s can relate to