When you want money to fall on you, you have to be ready to hustle, beg, scream and punch anybody standing in your way.
1. If you like Wizkid or Tekno, or follow Naija celeb beef then you already know about this tweet:
2. That tweet pulled Tekno into Wizzy baby’s ongoing beef with Davido:
3. However, e be like say Tekno no too vex because he is sharing money on Twitter:
4. Yazz .. Plenty money fall on you:
5. Baba don dey dash money sotey Nigerians are like:
6. Furst of all, 50K:
7. Next thing, 100K:
8. Then gbam! 500k juzz laidat!:
9. And this thing is no joke o! People dey collect!:
10. Coman see people in Tekno’s mentions like:
11. Even me sef, I had to slide in there like: