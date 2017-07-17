24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

1. If you like Wizkid or Tekno, or follow Naija celeb beef then you already know about this tweet:

2. That tweet pulled Tekno into Wizzy baby’s ongoing beef with Davido:

3. However, e be like say Tekno no too vex because he is sharing money on Twitter:

4. Yazz .. Plenty money fall on you:

5. Baba don dey dash money sotey Nigerians are like:

6. Furst of all, 50K:

Oya 50k for account right now 😂 dm your account https://t.co/kIAXUPJHm5 — TEKNOOFFICIAL (@alhajitekno) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

7. Next thing, 100K:

Tomorrow am doing 100k each for five persons... as long as the story correct! Don't play wayo oh — TEKNOOFFICIAL (@alhajitekno) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

8. Then gbam! 500k juzz laidat!:

Half a million for someone today 😁 — TEKNOOFFICIAL (@alhajitekno) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

9. And this thing is no joke o! People dey collect!:

10. Coman see people in Tekno’s mentions like:

11. Even me sef, I had to slide in there like: