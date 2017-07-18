Not in Naija :  This Twitter user's photo is cute but it can not happen here

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Twitter user's recreation of her childhood photo has got everyone excited.

The young lady, @sherriv, shared a before and after photo with her dad.

In the first picture, her father is carrying her, as a child. In the second picture, he carries her again, this time, as a Masters Degree holder.

She wrote, "dad graduated with his masters today, lol, we had to.'

dad graduated with his masters today, lol we had to. https://t.co/hfexAAJPSj — posh (@_sherriv) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Her post received comments and pictures like;

"Adorable, you grew up beautifully, and your dad has barely aged!"

"This is beautiful"

"THIS CUTE AF"

Aww, this is so sweet, right?

Just don't get too carried away that you go ask your Nigerian parents to do it too.

If you do, get ready.

First, you get this, the dreaded Nigerian mother look.

Then, you just might receive a slap from the pit of hell.

If you are lucky, you get off with being called an abaya!

Don't say I didn't warn you o.