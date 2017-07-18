Home > Viral Pulse >

Not in Naija :  This Twitter user's photo is cute but it can not happen here

Once again, American parents prove that they are cooler than their Nigerian counterparts.

  Published: 2017-07-18
play

A Twitter user's recreation of her childhood photo has got everyone excited.

The young lady, @sherriv, shared a before and after photo with her dad.

Twitter user's photo play

Twitter user's photo

(twitter)

 

In the first picture, her father is carrying her, as a child. In the second picture, he carries her again, this time, as a Masters Degree holder.

She wrote, "dad graduated with his masters today, lol, we had to.'

 

Her post received comments and pictures like;

"Adorable, you grew up beautifully, and your dad has barely aged!"

Reactions to Twitter user's photo play

Reactions to Twitter user's photo

(twitter)

 

"This is beautiful"

Reactions to Twitter user's photo play

Reactions to Twitter user's photo

(twitter)

 

"THIS CUTE AF"

ALSO READ: See siblings recreate throwback photo with dad

Aww, this is so sweet, right?

Just don't get too carried away that you go ask your Nigerian parents to do it too.

If you do, get ready.

African Parents play

African Parents

(Twitter)

 

First, you get this, the dreaded Nigerian mother look.

play

 

Then, you just might receive a slap from the pit of hell.

play

 

If you are lucky, you get off with being called an abaya!

African Parents play

African Parents

(Africagag)

 

Don't say I didn't warn you o.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with God, writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng

