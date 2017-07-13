Home > Viral Pulse >

Ademola Adeleke :  5 times dancing senator put smiles on our faces

Ademola Adeleke 5 times dancing senator put smiles on our faces

Newly elected Senator Ademola Adeleke has won us over with his amazing dance moves.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Panda Dance Watch girls break the Internet with awesome dance
In England Man danced so vigorously he knocked himself unconscious
Big Brother Naija 10 politicians that will make for interesting housemates
This Is Not A Prank A Politician flew in a helicopter to commission a wooden bridge
Nigerian Drama 8 types of aunties at every family gathering
Family Feud This Nigerian family totally rocked one of America's greatest TV shows
Same-Sex Marriage How a Nigerian man's secret wedding went viral
Easter special 9 photos you'll understand this season
#HallelujahChallenge The Nathaniel Bassey guide to going viral
Legend or Nah? This man just married two wives at once
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When most people think of dancing, Kaffy, p-square or that twerking queen you saw at the last owambe that comes to mind.

This time, it isn't any of these people that has stolen our hearts. It's recently elected senator Ademola Adeleke.

The senator broke the Internet with his victory dance after he won the Osun-West by-election.

Ademola Adeleke has won our hearts with his victory dance play

Ademola Adeleke has won our hearts with his victory dance

(Daily Post )

 

We got so hooked on his moves that we had to go look for more.

Here are five times the dancing senator has put smiles on our faces with his killer moves.

1. When he broke protocol by beating his APC opponent: Once upon a time, PDP ruled supreme. Then, Buhari got into power and things changed for the former leading party. Thus, the fact that Adeleke defeated the APC candidate calls for a huge celebration. The senator's victory dance shows that he understands the rarity in this.

 

2. When he danced with his daughter: Most father and daughter dances are done to slow music with so much seriousness. The senator's dance with his child is none of those things, proving that he doesn't conform to the rules. PS. He totally won our hearts with this one.

3. When he danced at a party in London: Even outside Nigeria, Adeleke couldn't help but show off his dance moves. With these moves, he is clearly the right person to go to an owambe with.

ALSO READ: 10 politicians that will make for interesting BBN housemates

4. When he grooved to Skelewu: In 2014, Davido's Skelewu was one of the hottest songs. It came with it's own steps that some people struggled with. The senator clearly wasted no time jumping on the trend as you can see in the video. He even added his own spin on it while other politicians had a tough time keeping up with the energetic dancer.

5. When he battled with other Adelekes: A lot of parents, older relatives simply can't keep up with the younger ones. The senator showed his mastery of dance by being able to hold his ground while dancing with Davido and others.

By the way, the senator's moves aren't just for politics, they are also perfect for everyone's bae, jollof rice.

 

Don't his steps go really well with comedian EmmaOhMyGod's parody video?

More

Hard Guy All the things that happen when a Yoruba demon falls in love
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with God, writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lagos Floods 10 photos that show what Lagos Island residents are going...bullet
2 It’s the End of the World 5 life-threatening stages of low battery!bullet
3 Nigeria 101 14 struggles every guy in his 20s can relate tobullet

Viral Pulse

Cow for eid al-fitr feast
Barka De Sallah 14 photos everyone celebrating eid-ul-fitr will understand
Childhood memories 14 photos that will make you smile if you played football as a kid
Student Struggles All the heartbreaks you experienced if you attended a Nigerian school
"Check your Wazzup" 12 photos you'll recognise if your parents use Whatsapp