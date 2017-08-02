Home > Viral Pulse >

7 alternative whipping tools African parents love

Spare The Rod Spoil The Child 7 alternative whipping tools African parents love

Sometimes, you get the normal pankere, other times koboko. And some other times, you never know what you get.

African parent don't play, bruh. play

African parent don't play, bruh.

  • Turning stick: Mummy is making eba. Next thing, eba is on pause and koko is already rising on your head.

play

 

  • Frying pan: The pan did nothing to deserve this. You did.

Webstaurant play (Webstaurant)

 

  • Electric kettle wire: If your parents ever used this one you, just know that you were a first class goat.

play (netshahr)

  • Broom: Cele parents are especially good with this.

play (butterflykiss)

 

  • Napkin: So you brought napkin but you didn’t bring water to wash hand?

play (wikihow)

 

  • Comb: Hold my gele and chop this beating.

play (123rf)

 

  • Hanger: Do you think we are here to play?

play (emcospi)

 

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

