7 alternative whipping tools African parents love

Sometimes, you get the normal pankere, other times koboko. And some other times, you never know what you get.
Turning stick: Mummy is making eba. Next thing, eba is on pause and koko is already rising on your head.
Frying pan: The pan did nothing to deserve this. You did.
Electric kettle wire: If your parents ever used this one you, just know that you were a first class goat.
Broom: Cele parents are especially good with this.
Napkin: So you brought napkin but you didn’t bring water to wash hand?
Comb: Hold my gele and chop this beating.
Hanger: Do you think we are here to play?