Home > Viral Pulse >

5 life-threatening stages of low battery!

It’s the End of the World 5 life-threatening stages of low battery!

Because we've all been victims of low battery at the worst possible time.

  • Published:
play (Know Your Meme)

Childhood memories 14 photos that will make you smile if you played football as a kid
Student Struggles All the heartbreaks you experienced if you attended a Nigerian school
Barka De Sallah 14 photos everyone celebrating eid-ul-fitr will understand
#Pulse36 Day 8 Asaba calls
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Having low battery is one of the worst things that can happen to you while you’re out and having fun. It’s all fun and games until you have uploaded 14 snaps, and 7 Instagram stories and find out that your battery is almost out.

Dead phone means you cannot call your brother or flat mate to open the gate for you very early in the morning.

Here are the stages you're probably going through.

1. Denial

When you realise this 15 percent battery can’t last till you get home, and you start blaming yourself for too many snaps. You know only God can epp you but will he?

play (Je Ballet)

 

2. Anger

and you wonder why you're still using this stupid phone. Just one small snap story, half of the battery is gone, then you remember unlike Sarkodie, Money is actually a  problem which is why you have to manage the phone until you win Baba Ijebu. Battery going down like the Nigerian economy.

play (Twitter)

 

3. Bargaining

Bright Idea Alert! What if you switch off the internet, camera, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat but then how will you see the comments people are leaving on the stories and reply them immediately, remember you operate your social media like customer care? God will make a way.

play (Know Your Meme)

 

4. Depression

It doesn’t matter what you do, this devil battery go finish, then you ask yourself, which kin mumu make you forget the power bank, has to be my village people! Who else could it be? What else?

play (Know Your Meme)

 

5. Acceptance

People who sleep under the bridge don’t have two heads, this battery will die before I leave this place. Estate security guard bench it is then!

Come to think of it, the bench may not be as bad as I'm thinking.

Baba God, show me a sign you're with me!

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Segun Odogwu

Segun Odogwu Hey! I'm just here to understudy the Oniranu himself, that depraved lunatic who thinks he can write what he likes. Don't worry he doesn't mind I talk about him like this. Twitter: SegunOdogwu

Top 3

1 Lagos Floods 10 photos that show what Lagos Island residents are going...bullet
2 Childhood memories 14 photos that will make you smile if you played...bullet
3 Student Struggles All the heartbreaks you experienced if you...bullet

Viral Pulse

Cow for eid al-fitr feast
Barka De Sallah 14 photos everyone celebrating eid-ul-fitr will understand
Nigeria 101 14 struggles every guy in his 20s can relate to
"Check your Wazzup" 12 photos you'll recognise if your parents use Whatsapp
Legendary Nigerian Armed Robber, Shina Rambo
Nigeria 101 8 simple steps to surviving an armed robbery