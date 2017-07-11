5 life-threatening stages of low battery!

Having low battery is one of the worst things that can happen to you while you’re out and having fun. It’s all fun and games until you have uploaded 14 snaps, and 7 Instagram stories and find out that your battery is almost out.

Dead phone means you cannot call your brother or flat mate to open the gate for you very early in the morning.

Here are the stages you're probably going through.

1. Denial

When you realise this 15 percent battery can’t last till you get home, and you start blaming yourself for too many snaps. You know only God can epp you but will he?

2. Anger

and you wonder why you're still using this stupid phone. Just one small snap story, half of the battery is gone, then you remember unlike Sarkodie, Money is actually a problem which is why you have to manage the phone until you win Baba Ijebu. Battery going down like the Nigerian economy.

3. Bargaining

Bright Idea Alert! What if you switch off the internet, camera, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat but then how will you see the comments people are leaving on the stories and reply them immediately, remember you operate your social media like customer care? God will make a way.

4. Depression

It doesn’t matter what you do, this devil battery go finish, then you ask yourself, which kin mumu make you forget the power bank, has to be my village people! Who else could it be? What else?

5. Acceptance

People who sleep under the bridge don’t have two heads, this battery will die before I leave this place. Estate security guard bench it is then!

Come to think of it, the bench may not be as bad as I'm thinking.

Baba God, show me a sign you're with me!