10 photos that show what Lagos Island residents are going through

One minute you’re chilling in your expensive flat, next minute you’re swimming in said expensive flat.

  • Published:
A section of the flooded Lekki-Epe expressway. play

A section of the flooded Lekki-Epe expressway.

(Facebook/Joey Akan)

The story of flooding in Lekki, Victoria Island and other parts of the Lagos Island during heavy rains is not particularly new.

One minute you’re chilling in your expensive flat, next minute you’re swimming in said expensive flat. 

Here are ten photos that depict what Nigerians who live or work on the Island have to deal with when these floods happen: 

  • Watery matrimony at its finest.

play

In sickness and health, in water and on land.

  • When life gives you flood … you know the rest

Pool chilling.

  • This guy’s mechanic is probably singing that “Customer dada ni” song

Baba God, come and be a provider.

  • This white guy came prepared

play

Flood: I will show myself!, White guy: *Pulls out canoe*

  • Ha. The couch has started taking swimming lessons?

play

*dials carpenter*

  • I’m sure all those cars on the other side don’t have two heads

Congrats, you played yourself.

  • Jesu, issa crocodile!

play

Catfish dey?

  • “I cannot comman kill myself”

play

Jesus, over to you.

  • “Pool party sturvs! Cash me ousside!”

Turn down for what?

  • Water don take over.

play

This life is one kain.

