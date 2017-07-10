24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The story of flooding in Lekki, Victoria Island and other parts of the Lagos Island during heavy rains is not particularly new.

One minute you’re chilling in your expensive flat, next minute you’re swimming in said expensive flat.

Here are ten photos that depict what Nigerians who live or work on the Island have to deal with when these floods happen:

Watery matrimony at its finest.

In sickness and health, in water and on land.

When life gives you flood … you know the rest

When life gives you Lekki flood, make a swimming pool. 🏊 Practically the entire Lagos [Island] is flooded today… https://t.co/3r31dc5O4r — Y! Online (@YNaija) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Pool chilling.

This guy’s mechanic is probably singing that “Customer dada ni” song

Lekki ruined the car and look at the bill this mechanic gave me. I'm going to bed. https://t.co/I3SVlWMfH9 — Imaf (@I_Maf) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Baba God, come and be a provider.

This white guy came prepared

Flood: I will show myself!, White guy: *Pulls out canoe*

Ha. The couch has started taking swimming lessons?

*dials carpenter*

I’m sure all those cars on the other side don’t have two heads

why can't Nigerians respect themselves 😭 https://t.co/39HP5wOAVk — Fiyin AP (@AUSTENPETERS) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Congrats, you played yourself.

Jesu, issa crocodile!

Catfish dey?

“I cannot comman kill myself”

Jesus, over to you.

“Pool party sturvs! Cash me ousside!”

@AkinwunmiAmbode @followlasg Hope you guys didn't miss the Lekki Agungi Pool party ... #lagosflooding https://t.co/HvQ77NRLA7 — PREMIUM TWEEP (@XANTAPLUS) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Turn down for what?

Water don take over.

This life is one kain.