In Abuja :  Expert calls for enforcement of law against trucks’ overloading

Mr Obiekwe Anaduaka, the National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Highway and Transportation Engineers has called for the enforcement of law against overloading of trucks on Nigerian roads.

Anaduaka told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday that overloading of trucks had caused serious damages to roads in Nigeria.

He urged the relevant law enforcement agencies on Nigeria roads to live up to expectations by ensuring that motorists adhere to the load limit approved for trucks by law.

Anaduaka also cautioned truck owners against sharp practices of changing the axel configuration of their trucks to be able to carry more loads against the original capacities.

“The truck that is ascribed to carry 60 tons will end up carrying 130 tons and the law enforcement agents will be waving at them on the road."

“Nobody is enforcing the laws and we have been talking about weigh bridges to control overloading, but when you put weigh bridges, the transport owners will start demonstrating."

“So, it is indiscipline and lawlessness that is responsible for the damages on our roads across the country,” he said.

Anaduaka said trading along the road resulting to obstruction as well as breaking of roads to connect water pipes and patching it with ordinary sand were other factors that caused damages on the roads.

“We have this problem all over the country where somebody wanting to connect water will break the road and use ordinary sand to patch it."

“The challenge is that portholes will begin to develop from there and the road will start damaging and will continue to expand until it becomes a major problem."

“Most of the places where we have gridlock on roads across the country developed from these human activities and there are a lot of factors leading to damages on our roads.”

According to him, a bill seeking to reform the sector is pending the National Assembly, which when passed can address some of the challenges on the highways.

He said the bill would also ensure the establishment of the National Highway Authority to handle issues on highways.

Anaduaka said the highway authority would create a department that would ensure effective and proper regulations in the road sector.