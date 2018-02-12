World Weinstein Co. Sale Halted by Lawsuit

The fire sale of the Weinstein Co. hit a last-minute snag Sunday, when Eric Schneiderman, New York’s attorney general, filed a lawsuit against the studio and its fraternal founders alleging that they repeatedly violated state and city laws barring gender discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual abuse and coercion.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Harvey Weinstein. play

Harvey Weinstein.

(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Spike)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The lawsuit, filed electronically in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, appeared timed to at least delay a sale, which had been expected to be finalized Sunday.

If financiers get spooked, Schneiderman’s move could ultimately kill the proposed deal, putting the Weinstein Co. on an almost certain path to bankruptcy.

“Any sale of The Weinstein Company must ensure that victims will be compensated, employees will be protected going forward, and that neither perpetrators nor enablers will be unjustly enriched,” Schneiderman said in a news release.

The Weinstein Co. has been trying to avoid bankruptcy since October, when reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker revealed decades of sexual harassment allegations against one of its founders, Harvey Weinstein. The company was near a deal to sell itself to an investor group for roughly $275 million, plus the assumption of $225 million in debt, according to two people briefed on the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity because the negotiations are private.

The investor group, led by Maria Contreras-Sweet, who is best known for running the Small Business Administration under President Barack Obama, has publicly said it would create a multimillion-dollar settlement fund (in addition to insurance that is already in place) for women who have accused Weinstein of abuse.

But the final-stage talks came to a halt Sunday afternoon, according to the two people briefed on the process, as the investor group received word that Schneiderman was about to file a lawsuit based on an ongoing four-month investigation into the company’s internal dealings.

The lawsuit says that the company’s management and board of directors “were repeatedly presented with credible evidence of HW’s sexual harassment” of company employees and interns “and his use of corporate employees and resources to facilitate sexual activity with third parties.”

Benjamin Brafman, a lawyer for Weinstein, said in a statement, “While Mr. Weinstein’s behavior was not without fault, there certainly was no criminality.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

BROOKS BARNES and WILLIAM NEUMAN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World Cryptocurrencies Come to Campusbullet
2 World Sister of North Korean Leader Arrives in South Korea for Highly...bullet
3 World Education chief grades her first year on the jobbullet

Related Articles

Berlin Film Festival Five things to look for at cinema showcase
Sexual Misconduct New York sues Weinstein and Co. for failing to protect staff
Politics New York Attorney General sues Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company
Entertainment Wynn Resigns From Company Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Entertainment Sundance, Steeped in Weinstein Mystique, Enters a New Era
Tech Critics cannot stop gushing about 'Paddington 2,' the best-reviewed movie of 2018 with an 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Tech The Weinstein Company is reportedly close to being sold — here's who's bidding and what they'll likely pay
Tech Salma Hayek shares harrowing story of Harvey Weinstein's behavior after she rejected him sexually: 'I will kill you, don’t think I can't'

World

A NASA astronaut outside the International Space Station.
World NASA Budgets for a Trip to the Moon, but Not While Trump Is President
A unified Korean team marches out together waving unification flags during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Vice President Mike Pence attracted attention during the ceremony when he remained seated as the team received a standing ovation from most of the crowd.
World Kim Jong Un's Sister Turns on the Charm, Taking Pence's Spotlight
US House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is shown speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives in this still grab taken from video on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2018.
World Pelosi Wants to Take Back the House. But She Faces a More Urgent Test.
Asma Jahangir was the founding chairwoman of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.
World Asma Jahangir, Fearless Pakistani Rights Activist, Dies at 66