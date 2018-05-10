WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will be held June 12 in Singapore.
Trump made his announcement in a Twitter post Thursday morning, just hours after he met the three recently freed American hostages at Joint Base Andrews, where they arrived in the middle of the night after their release by North Korea.
The summit will be the first face-to-face between a sitting U.S. president and the North Korean leader.This article originally appeared in The New York Times.