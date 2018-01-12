World Trump's Decision to End DACA Was Improper, Judge Rules

WASHINGTON — In the middle of the intense political fight about the DACA program for “Dreamers” who were brought illegally to the United States as children, a federal judge in California late Tuesday issued a nationwide injunction ordering the administration to start the program back up again, saying the decision to kill it was improper.

Critics of President Donald Trump’s decision to end the DACA protections for the Dreamers had sued the administration, saying that the decision to end the Obama-era program was arbitrary and done without following the proper procedures.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup agreed, writing in his ruling that the administration must “maintain the DACA program on a nationwide basis” as the legal challenge to the president’s decision goes forward. The judge wrote that previous recipients of the DACA protections must be allowed to renew their status in the program.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
