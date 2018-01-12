WASHINGTON — In the middle of the intense political fight about the DACA program for “Dreamers” who were brought illegally to the United States as children, a federal judge in California late Tuesday issued a nationwide injunction ordering the administration to start the program back up again, saying the decision to kill it was improper.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup agreed, writing in his ruling that the administration must “maintain the DACA program on a nationwide basis” as the legal challenge to the president’s decision goes forward. The judge wrote that previous recipients of the DACA protections must be allowed to renew their status in the program.This article originally appeared in The New York Times.