Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube

World Trump threatens tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump further escalated his trade fight with China on Monday, saying his administration was prepared to impose tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and potentially even more if Beijing continues to fight back.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Trump’s threat, in response to retaliatory measures by China, was the latest volley in a dizzying trade dispute that has pitted the world’s two largest economies against each other and resulted in a seemingly endless game of one-upsmanship.

The president called it punishment for what he said was an attempt by Beijing to keep the United States “at a permanent and unfair disadvantage.”

“China apparently has no intention of changing its unfair practices related to the acquisition of American intellectual property and technology,” Trump said in a statement. “Rather than altering those practices, it is now threatening United States companies, workers, and farmers who have done nothing wrong,” he added, calling China’s response “unacceptable.”

The tit for tat began Friday, when Trump said Washington would move ahead with tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, including agricultural and industrial machinery. The action provoked an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would place its own tariffs on $50 billion worth of American goods, including beef, poultry, tobacco and cars.

On Monday, Trump raised the ante even further, saying that he had directed Robert E. Lighthizer, the U.S. trade representative, to pursue another $200 billion worth of tariffs.

China’s Commerce Ministry responded swiftly to Trump’s threat, issuing a statement on its website that warned that if the Trump administration followed through, China would “have to adopt comprehensive measures combining quantity and quality to make a strong countermeasure.”

The rapid succession of trade threats has left little time for negotiations that could potentially defuse tensions between the two countries.

Whether President Xi Jinping of China agrees to bend to Trump’s demands remains an open question. With his latest move, Trump has escalated his trade threats to such a level that China can now no longer issue a proportional response. Last year, the United States exported only $130.4 billion of goods to China in total.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Ana Swanson, Keith Bradsher and Katie Rogers © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World An oil giant is taking big steps. Saudi Arabia can't afford for it...bullet
2 World We can't stop the hackersbullet
3 World In Mexico, the coach's seat is always hotbullet

Related Articles

New York Times Trumpism finds a safe space at a conservative women's conference
World New bombing hits Afghanistan before Taliban cease-fire expires
World 1 dead, 16 shot at New Jersey Arts Festival
World A financier's profit-minded mission to open a channel between Kushner and North Korea
World In Mexico, the coach's seat is always hot
World Chris Hardwick's AMC talk show yanked after abuse allegations
World Boston globe columnist suspended after review finds fabrications
World Trump again falsely blames democrats for his separation policy
World White House confirms that Mulvaney deputy is pick to lead consumer bureau

World

null
New York Times Trumpism finds a safe space at a conservative women's conference
White House confirms that Mulvaney deputy is pick to lead consumer bureau
World White House confirms that Mulvaney deputy is pick to lead consumer bureau
1 dead, 16 shot at New Jersey Arts Festival
World 1 dead, 16 shot at New Jersey Arts Festival
New bombing hits Afghanistan before Taliban cease-fire expires
World New bombing hits Afghanistan before Taliban cease-fire expires