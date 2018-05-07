Trump Criticizes Investigators, Citing 'Unrevealed Conflicts of Interest'

news

In an early morning Twitter post, Trump repeated his position that the investigation is a witch hunt and said, “just wait ‘till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!”

The veiled threat to the special counsel leading the inquiry comes at a time when Trump’s legal team seems to be struggling to present a consistent message to the American public.

Trump has recently taken the position that what the special counsel is investigating as possible obstruction of justice is, in reality, Trump fighting back against what he considers to be false accusations.

The president has said that the investigation is led by Democrats, even as special counsel Robert Mueller is a longtime Republican.

In another tweet Monday, Trump said the Russia investigation is “rapidly losing credibility” and referred to the Republican findings of the House Intelligence Committee — specifically that in a yearlong investigation, Republicans on the committee found there was no collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign. Democrats on the committee issued a dissenting document.

Last year, the chairman of the panel, Devin Nunes, R-Calif., stepped away from leading the Russia investigation over questions about his own credibility to run a fair and bipartisan inquiry.

Trump has previously railed about 13 “hardened” Democrats on the special counsel team. At least 17 of the attorneys on the team have contributed to Democratic campaigns, according to records maintained by the Federal Election Commission. And three of the attorneys are registered Democrats, according to reports in The Washington Post and PolitiFact. But the political leanings of the other 14 are unclear.

On Sunday, Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump’s attorneys, also suggested there are problems with the government’s investigation.

“There’s no question that the amount of government misconduct is accumulating,” Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and New York City mayor, said on ABC’s “This Week.” “I happen to believe it’s greater than anybody realizes. Very embarrassing to my former Justice Department.”

Giuliani referenced a federal judge’s recent criticism of the special counsel’s fraud case against Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. The judge, T.S. Ellis III, said Friday that Mueller was more interested in Manafort providing incriminating details about Trump than he is in Manafort’s fraud charges.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

EILEEN SULLIVAN © 2018 The New York Times