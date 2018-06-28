news

“I’m very honored that he chose to do it during my term in office,” Trump said of Kennedy during a 70-minute freewheeling speech at a rally in this Republican stronghold, “because he felt confident for me to make the right choice and carry on his great legacy” — one that has been far more moderate than Trump’s.

Trump has been hitting the road in recent weeks to support Republican candidates, especially those targeting sitting Democrats. In North Dakota, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Rep. Kevin Cramer, a Republican. North Dakota is the fourth state the president has visited in the past week.

Until Wednesday, Trump had faced weeks of turmoil over his administration’s immigration policies. But Kennedy’s decision to retire seemed to give him extra firepower, and he said he wanted to pick a jurist who could spend at least 40 years on the court.

“You know,” Trump said, “so many elements go into the making of a great justice of the Supreme Court. Heidi will vote no to any pick we make.”

Heitkamp, one of the most endangered Democrats in the chamber, has been sharply criticized by Republicans here. A particular sticking point was her decision to high-five Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, after voting against a 20-week ban on abortions.

Although it was the president who personally and persistently lobbied him to enter the race, Cramer has pinpointed that high-five as a deciding factor in making a Senate bid.

“On behalf of the most forgotten people,” Cramer said to the president as both men took the stage to deafening applause, “the unborn babies, thank you for standing for life.”

Cramer added, turning toward the president: “You never have to wonder where I will be because I will always be with them and with you.”

It was a solid declaration of loyalty to Trump, even though the congressman is well aware that the president tends to be fickle with his favorites. In recent weeks, he had frustrated Cramer with the appearance of friendly ties to Heitkamp, particularly after she was seated next to the president during the signing into law of a banking deregulation bill.

No longer.

Disparaging her from the stage — and no doubt pleasing Senate Republicans who have been urging him to get tougher with her — the president ticked off his grievances.

“Heidi voted no on our massive tax cuts for North Dakota families,” Trump said to the crowd. “Heidi voted no on legislation to stop late-term abortions. Heidi voted in favor of the deadly, very, very dangerous, horrible ‘sanctuary cities.'”

In a statement, Heitkamp dismissed Trump’s attacks as “election-year politics” and said she was eager to work with Republicans, “including with the president.”

“I don’t answer to a political party or president,” she said. “I only answer to North Dakotans who deserve an independent voice in the Senate.”

Trump’s supporters had lined up outside the arena, wearing T-shirts that read “Deplorable Lives Matter” and “Trump 2020.” But despite the festive mood, attendees spent most of their time inside being warned of outside threats, including “extremist Democrat politicians,” the news media and the gang MS-13.

The president appeared at times to be speaking straight to the news media, ordering journalists to pan their cameras to the crowd and saying that his presidency’s high ratings had made them rich.

“Frankly, they find this more exciting than the NFL,” Trump said of his ratings. “And a hell of a lot more dangerous.”

Trump also spent several minutes defending his administration’s hard-line stance on immigration, once again repeating his assertion that the Democrats want “open borders” as an alternative. (That’s not true: Legislation shows that Democrats support border security measures, although not the wall the president wants to build along the southwestern border.)

Along with Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, the House Democratic leader, Trump added another piñata to his rally list of Democratic targets: Rep. Maxine Waters of California, who recently encouraged Democrats to accost members of the Trump administration.

“Can you imagine if I said the things she said?” Trump told the crowd. “Please keep Maxine Waters on the air as your face and your mouthpiece for the Democrats.”

“Radical Democrat protesters, they really want anarchy,” he said. “But the only response they will find from our government is very strong law and order.”

The president, who usually lingers onstage in front of a friendly crowd, stayed front and center for minutes as the music played him out, pumping his fist and clapping.

