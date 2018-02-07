news

The 6.4-magnitude quake was recorded at 11:50 p.m. and was centered about 14 miles northeast of Hualien, a city of 110,000 on Taiwan’s east coast, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

At least 225 people were injured, according to the Hualien County disaster response center. The National Fire Agency said 149 people had been pulled from the rubble. It said that 40,000 people were without water, and 645 without electricity.

Most of the missing were believed to be trapped in a damaged building in downtown Hualien, the county disaster response center said.

“Armed forces & government agencies are responding,” Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, wrote on Twitter. “Relief measures are underway. Stay safe.”

Taiwan’s government said that at least four buildings had partly collapsed or were left leaning at dangerous angles.

The bottom floors of the Marshal Hotel collapsed and two people were missing in that building, the county government said.

Hualien is near the entrance to Taroko National Park, one of Taiwan’s most famous scenic areas, where the Taroko Gorge cuts through mountains that rise steeply from the coast. The region is less populated than Taiwan’s west coast.

Taiwan is prone to earthquakes and has had a few in recent days, including magnitude 5.3 and 6.1 quakes Sunday. No one was killed in those quakes.

Tuesday was the second anniversary of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck northeast of Pingtung City in southern Taiwan, killing 117 people.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

AUSTIN RAMZY © 2018 The New York Times