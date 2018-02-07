World Taiwan Earthquake Kills at Least Four and Leaves Scores Missing

A powerful earthquake struck Taiwan just before midnight Tuesday, damaging buildings in the city of Hualien, killing four people and leaving another 145 missing, according to the authorities.

  • Published:
A damaged vehicle stands in rubble outside the Marshal Hotel in Hualien, eastern Taiwan early February 7, 2018, after a strong earthquake struck the island. play

A damaged vehicle stands in rubble outside the Marshal Hotel in Hualien, eastern Taiwan early February 7, 2018, after a strong earthquake struck the island.

(PAUL YANG/AFP/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 6.4-magnitude quake was recorded at 11:50 p.m. and was centered about 14 miles northeast of Hualien, a city of 110,000 on Taiwan’s east coast, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

At least 225 people were injured, according to the Hualien County disaster response center. The National Fire Agency said 149 people had been pulled from the rubble. It said that 40,000 people were without water, and 645 without electricity.

Most of the missing were believed to be trapped in a damaged building in downtown Hualien, the county disaster response center said.

“Armed forces & government agencies are responding,” Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, wrote on Twitter. “Relief measures are underway. Stay safe.”

Taiwan’s government said that at least four buildings had partly collapsed or were left leaning at dangerous angles.

The bottom floors of the Marshal Hotel collapsed and two people were missing in that building, the county government said.

Hualien is near the entrance to Taroko National Park, one of Taiwan’s most famous scenic areas, where the Taroko Gorge cuts through mountains that rise steeply from the coast. The region is less populated than Taiwan’s west coast.

Taiwan is prone to earthquakes and has had a few in recent days, including magnitude 5.3 and 6.1 quakes Sunday. No one was killed in those quakes.

Tuesday was the second anniversary of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck northeast of Pingtung City in southern Taiwan, killing 117 people.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

AUSTIN RAMZY © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World Trump Accuses Democrats of 'Treason' Amid Market Routbullet
2 World Martin Luther King Jr. Commercial for Ram Trucks Is Swiftly...bullet
3 World Fatal Amtrak Crash in South Carolina Is New Challenge for Rail...bullet

Related Articles

In Taiwan Rescuers scour toppled buildings after quake
In Taiwan Hotel collapses after 6.4-magnitude quake, many trapped
Guam Tourism sees silver lining in North Korean threats
Tech The 16 most expensive skyscrapers built in the last 30 years
Tech The 14 most expensive skyscrapers built in the last 20 years
In Taiwan Dead couple found with arms wrapped around each other
In Taiwan Quake kills at least 8, fells apartment block
In Japan Tsunami alert called off as quake off hits Taiwan instead

World

Many ANC members are pushing for Cyril Ramaphosa, the new head of the party, to replace the scandal-tainted Jacob Zuma as president immediately
World President Zuma's Speech Postponed as South African Power Struggle Intensifies
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 6, 2018. President Trump called on Tuesday for shutting down the federal government if Congress does not crack down on illegal immigration, even as congressional negotiators closed in on a major budget deal that would set spending levels for two years and break the cycle of fiscal crises that has bedeviled the nation’s capital.
World Congress, Tuning Out Trump's Threats, Focuses on Compromise
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) leaves after speaking to reporters following a meeting of the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 5, 2018. President Donald Trump is likely to redact parts of a classified Democratic memo rebutting allegations of political bias at the FBI, people close to the White House said, a decision that is certain to anger Democratic lawmakers.
World President Is Expected to Release Rival Memo
The South African weather service says climate change is making its historical models useless.
World Idaho Stripped Climate Change From School Guidelines. Now, It's a Battle.