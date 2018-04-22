World Saudi Arabia says toy drone shot down in capital Riyadh

Saudi security forces shot down a small recreational drone flying in an unauthorized space in the capital Riyadh on Saturday, according to the kingdom’s state news agency.

Saudi Arabia says toy drone shot down in capital Riyadh

Saudi Arabia says toy drone shot down in capital Riyadh

(Hamodia)
The Saudis put out the statement from Riyadh police after a flurry of unconfirmed rumors spread on social media of clashes and gunfire near the royal palace and a possible coup.

The report said a remote-controlled toy aircraft was flown into a security cordon in the Khuzama neighborhood of the city around 7:50 p.m. The report gave no information about who had been controlling the drone and said police were investigating the incident.

Houthi rebels in Yemen have used armed drones in attempts to target the Saudi capital before and have also fired ballistic missiles into the country. The Saudis are at the forefront of a coalition that has been waging a war in Yemen against the Houthis, claiming they are backed by its regional rival Iran.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MEGAN SPECIA © 2018 The New York Times

