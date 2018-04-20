World North Korea drops troop demand, but U.S. reacts warily

KEY WEST, Fla. — North Korea has dropped its demand that U.S. troops be removed from South Korea as a condition for giving up its nuclear weapons, South Korea’s president said Thursday in presenting the idea to the United States.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
North Korea drops troop demand, but U.S. reacts warily play

North Korea drops troop demand, but U.S. reacts warily

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Moon Jae-in portrayed the proposal as a concession on the eve of talks involving the two Koreas and the United States.

The North has long demanded that the 28,500 U.S. troops be withdrawn, citing their presence as a pretext to justify its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

But in Washington, the Trump administration privately dismissed the idea that it was a capitulation by the North because a U.S. withdrawal from the South was never on the table. Mike Pompeo, the CIA director whom President Donald Trump secretly sent to Pyongyang two weeks ago to meet Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, did not ask him to take such a step, senior officials said.

The move could increase pressure on the United States to support negotiations between North and South Korea on a peace treaty that would end the Korean War. While Trump gave those talks his blessing this week, officials said his ultimate goal is to force North Korea to relinquish its nuclear program. A peace treaty, they said, should be signed only after the North has given up its weapons.

Trump has expressed excitement about his own planned summit meeting with Kim, but on Wednesday, he said he was ready to bail out before, or even during, the meeting if he concluded that diplomacy was not bearing fruit. He also said the U.S. would keep sanctions on North Korea until it relinquishes its nuclear program.

“We have great respect for many aspects of what they’re doing, but we have to get it together,” Trump said at a news conference with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan. “We have to end nuclear weapons.”

Analysts and former officials said the White House was right to be wary of Kim’s offer. They said it could drive a wedge between the United States and South Korea.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MARK LANDLER and CHOE SANG-HUN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World Syrian forces accused of executing gas attack on rebel-held suburbbullet
2 World North Korea removes major obstacle to U.S. Negotiations, south saysbullet
3 World Damage to great barrier reef from global warming is...bullet

Related Articles

Politics How the suspected Syria gas attack turned into one of the biggest crises of Trump's presidency
Politics The US sent its biggest force in years to an Asian military exercise where Marines learn how to storm beaches and drink snake blood — and the photos are awesome
Donald Trump US President zeroes in on North Korea, Iran threats
Tech Incredible photos from space reveal the biggest news stories on Earth in 2017
North Korea UN envoy bound for country as tensions soar
Politics Chinese drones may soon swarm the market — and that could be very bad for the US
In US North Korea, Venezuela, Chad among 8 countries on new travel ban
Politics Trump's new Afghanistan strategy could add to the Air Force's burdens
Kim Jong-Un North Korea warns of nuclear 'tipping point' over US bomber drill
Donald Trump US President weighs 'severe' response to N. Korea ICBM test

World

Giuliani to Join Trump's Legal Team
World Giuliani to join Trump's legal team
NASA nominee is confirmed by senate on party-line vote
World NASA nominee is confirmed by senate on party-line vote
Missile Strikes Are Unlikely to Stop Syria's Chemical Attacks, Pentagon Says
World Missile strikes are unlikely to stop Syria's chemical attacks, Pentagon says
Redacted Comey Memos Delivered to Lawmakers
World Redacted Comey memos delivered to lawmakers