World New Zealand's Prime Minister Says She Is Pregnant

Jacinda Ardern, who became New Zealand’s youngest prime minister in October, attracted international attention when she denounced television interviewers who had asked whether she planned to have children if elected.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
New Zealand Prime Minister-elect Jacinda Ardern says overseas buyers will no longer be allowed to purchase existing homes in a bid to tackle soaring property prices play

New Zealand Prime Minister-elect Jacinda Ardern says overseas buyers will no longer be allowed to purchase existing homes in a bid to tackle soaring property prices

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On Thursday, Ardern announced that she was expecting her first child, due in June. She said her partner, Clarke Gayford, the host of a television show about fishing, would take a leave from his job after the birth to become a stay-at-home parent.

Although she would be the first New Zealand leader to give birth while in office, Ardern, at a news conference Friday, played down the idea that her case was particularly special, saying that she was “not the first woman to multitask,” nor the first “to work and have a baby.”

But she admitted that her family’s situation was unusual in some ways, saying that she had suffered “pretty bad” morning sickness during the first three months while forming a new government.

Ardern said she planned to work right up until she gives birth and would then take six weeks of parental leave. During that time, she said, the deputy prime minister, Winston Peters, will assume her duties.

After that, Ardern added, she planned to return to “full duties,” with Gayford and traveling with her and their child as often as possible.

Ardern will be the first leader of New Zealand to take parental leave. Two other women have also served as the country’s prime minister, Helen Clark of the Labour Party, who offered Ardern her congratulations on Friday, and Jenny Shipley of the National Party, who had children before she took office.

Shipley offered words of support Friday, saying Ardern would be able to juggle the jobs of prime minister and parent.

“She’ll also surround herself with smart people who’ll help her do her job, and I think it’s another, a groundbreaking, example of what women can do,” Shipley told Radio New Zealand.

Social media sites were flooded with celebratory messages from New Zealanders after the announcement, with silence from the critics who had questioned Ardern’s family plans before she took office.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World Sex Abuse Case Shadows Pope Francis' Visit to Perubullet
2 World Souring World Views of Trump Open Doors for China and Russiabullet
3 World Bannon Agrees to Cooperate With Mueller Inquirybullet

Related Articles

In New Zealand Prime Minister announces she's pregnant
Tech New Zealand's 'good character' rules could cost Matt Lauer the $9 million lakefront ranch he bought there
Trump New Zealand PM denies US President mistook her for Trudeau's wife
Papua New Guinea Stalemate as refugees dig in at closed Australia camp
In Papua New Guinea Dozens leave closed Australia refugee camp
Australia Country snubs N.Zealand offer to take refugees on PNG
In Papua New Guinea NZ offers help as Australia asylum protesters struggle in PNG camp
UN Int'l body calls on Australia to stop 'humanitarian emergency' at PNG refugee camp

World

null
World Official Sues City, Claiming Retaliation Tied to Inquiry of Mayor
Pope Francis begs for forgiveness over sexual abuse in Chile
World Pope Accuses Sex Abuse Victims in Chile of Slandering Bishop
null
World Fake News Awards? Don't Roll Out the Red Carpet Just Yet
null
World Trump Was Not 'Fully Informed' in Campaign Vows on Wall, Chief of Staff Says