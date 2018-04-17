World Net-a-Porter founder gets a second act

LONDON — Natalie Massenet said she had planned to keep a low profile after she stepped down in 2015 as the executive chairwoman of Net-a-Porter, the luxury e-commerce site she founded.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Full screen Natalie Massenet MBE Founder Chairman NET A PORTER 2 play

Full screen Natalie Massenet MBE Founder Chairman NET A PORTER 2

(drapersonline.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After more than 2 1/2 years away, she is returning to e-commerce — but as a venture capitalist, not a fashion entrepreneur.

Massenet has teamed up with Nick Brown, an investor in consumer startups, to form Imaginary Ventures. The new firm plans to announce that it has raised $75 million for its first fund, money that the two expect to pour into direct-to-consumer startups like Glossier, which sells beauty product to millennials, and Keeps, a hair-loss prevention company.

“I didn’t have a specific plan other than to take a break,” Massenet said. “But while talking to various entrepreneurs, I found that this was something I enjoyed.”

The two are focused on investing in e-commerce startups as they have become bigger and attracted takeover interest from existing retailers. The clothier Bonobos sold itself to Walmart for $310 million in June, for example, while the latest investment in mattress-maker Casper valued it at $750 million.

Imaginary Ventures faces plenty of competition. Firms like Forerunner Ventures, Thrive Capital and Benchmark are active investors in e-commerce, on the hunt for the next Warby Parker (which recently raised $75 million) or Stitch Fix (which went public last year and is now valued at about $2 billion.)

Massenet and Brown are counting on Massenet’s Net-a-Porter experience and contacts to help Imaginary Ventures stand out. It has already invested in companies like Glossier and Everlane, a clothing brand.

“Their understanding of consumers in today’s age and how to build great brands and guide entrepreneurs is unparalleled,” Michael Preysman, Everlane’s founder, said in a statement.

Massenet began as a fashion journalist before founding Net-a-Porter in 2000. She left Net-a-Porter shortly after the e-commerce portal merged with rival Yoox in a deal with which she reportedly was unhappy.

Massenet had intended to largely retire, keeping a yellow Post-it note with the phrase “Just Say No” on her computer as a reminder of what to say to the flood of requests for business opportunities. Other than joining a Net-a-Porter rival, FarFetch, as co-chairwoman, she largely succeeded in doing just that.

Then came Brown. He was previously a partner at 14W Venture Partners, where he invested in the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop lifestyle site and the shoe brand Allbirds.

“We had been looking at the market from different perspectives,” Massenet said. “I realized there was no better person in the space to work with than Nick.”

Over the course of 2016, the two decided to join forces and began talking to prospective investors. Backers of the new firm include Rick Caruso, a real estate developer based in Los Angeles, and two fellow fashion entrepreneurs, Tom and Ruth Chapman, who built and then sold Matchesfashion.com.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MICHAEL J. de la MERCED © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World Syrian forces accused of executing gas attack on rebel-held suburbbullet
2 World Kim Jong Un of North Korea Fetes Chinese Envoy as ties warmbullet
3 World Hamas sees Gaza protests as peaceful -- and as a 'deadly weapon'bullet

Related Articles

Finance The founder of online luxury website Net-A-Porter is launching a $75 million VC fund for retail tech
World Jeweler to the stars flees as India seethes over bank fraud
World Card data stolen from 5 million Saks and Lord & Taylor customers
Entertainment The last great clothing store
World Globalization's backlash is here, at just the wrong time
Opinion At home, with society room
Entertainment A newcomer in the Paris art scene jostles for position
Politics Xi Jinping has locked up so many of China's elite the state is running out of prison spaces for them
Strategy A hot online sneaker brand that banks on classic styles is opening its first store
Finance Step inside New York's oldest health club, where celebrities, millennials, and businessmen mingle over Dead Sea mud treatments and a 190-degree steam room

World

Xi Jinping decides it's best to temporarily allow China's economy to slow down
World China's economy grows, and its trade gap with the U.S. Widens
The Fremont, California, factory where Tesla produces its vehicles.
World Tesla to pause production of model 3s to speed up pace
A South Carolina Department of Corrections officer patrols outside of Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, S.C., April 21, 2015. Seven inmates were killed and 17 others were injured in a large riot that broke out on April 15, 2018, at the maximum-security prison, the authorities said.
World Guards waited for support to stop deadly prison riot
Soldiers on Monday at the entrance of the Turkish court complex where an American pastor, Andrew Brunson, is being tried on charges of aiding terrorist..
World Turkey rebuffs U.S. Appeals over detained American pastor