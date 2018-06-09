Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube

World Move over, China: U.S. Has the world's fastest supercomputer again

The United States just won bragging rights in the race to build the world’s speediest supercomputer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Move over, China: U.S. Has the world's fastest supercomputer again play

Move over, China: U.S. Has the world's fastest supercomputer again

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For five years, China had the world’s fastest computer, a symbolic achievement for a country trying to show that it is a tech powerhouse.

But the United States retook the lead thanks to a machine, called Summit, built for the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.

Summit’s speeds, announced on Friday, boggle the mind. It can do mathematical calculations at the rate of 200 quadrillion per second, or 200 petaflops. To put in human terms: A person doing one calculation a second would have to live for more than 6.3 billion years to match what the machine can do in a second.

Still stupefying? Here is another analogy. If a stadium built for 100,000 people was full, and everyone in it had a modern laptop, it would take 20 stadiums to match the computing firepower of Summit.

China still has the world’s most supercomputers overall. And China, Japan and Europe are developing machines that are even faster, which could mean the U.S. lead is short-lived.

Supercomputers like Summit, which cost $200 million in government money to build, can accelerate the development of technologies at the frontier of computing, like artificial intelligence and the ability to handle vast amounts of data.

Those skills can be used to help tackle daunting challenges in science, industry and national security — and are at the heart of an escalating rivalry between the United States and China over technology.

For years, U.S. tech companies have accused China of stealing their intellectual property. And some Washington lawmakers say that Chinese companies like ZTE and Huawei pose a national security risk.

Supercomputers now perform tasks that include simulating nuclear tests, predicting climate trends, finding oil deposits and cracking encryption codes. Scientists say that further gains and fresh discoveries in fields like medicine, new materials and energy technology will rely on the approach that Summit embodies.

“These are big data and artificial intelligence machines,” said John E. Kelly, who oversees IBM Research, which helped build Summit. “That’s where the future lies.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

STEVE LOHR © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World Basquiat sale lawsuit lays bare family strifebullet
2 World Anthony Bourdain, renegade chef who showed the world how to 'eat...bullet
3 World Chinese hackers steal unclassified data from navy contractorbullet

Related Articles

Xi Jinping China's president hails 'unity' of security bloc led with Russia
In Kremlin Vienna being discussed as host for Putin-Trump summit
In China US fears of 'mystery weapon' revived by new diplomat cases
World Chinese hackers steal unclassified data from navy contractor
World Indonesian cabinet minister doesn't mind making enemies
Opinion Piece by piece, a factory-made answer for a housing squeeze
Football Putin welcomes teams and supporters to World Cup
US-North Korea Summit China hosts Russia, Iran for meeting as US tensions rise
2019 Germany, South Africa, Indonesia to join UN Security Council

World

Money primary for 2020 starts with New York
World Money primary for 2020 starts with New York
China's ZTE, saved by U.S., has a checkered past and shaky future
World China's ZTE, saved by U.S., has a checkered past and shaky future
Before the smiles, mounting tensions between Trudeau and Trump
World Mueller charges Manafort and his Russian aide with obstruction
Fresh legal attack on health law comes with political risks
World Fresh legal attack on health law comes with political risks