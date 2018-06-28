news

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitch McConnell wasted no time on Wednesday and promised a Senate vote on a new Supreme Court nominee by the fall — and Democrats will have little power to prevent confirmation of President Donald Trump’s choice on their own.

“The Senate stands ready to fulfill its constitutional role by offering advice and consent on President Trump’s nominee to fill this vacancy,” McConnell, R-Ky., the majority leader, said after Justice Anthony M. Kennedy announced his retirement. “We will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy’s successor this fall.”

The decision to move swiftly shows that McConnell and his fellow Senate Republicans do not intend to give Democrats and their allies an extended opportunity to build opposition to a nominee — or to retake the Senate and blockade confirmation as Republicans did with President Barack Obama’s nominee in 2016.

The confirmation process will throw a volatile new issue into the already charged midterm campaign season, providing fresh challenges for both Republican and Democratic candidates.

But it represents an opportunity for a crowning judicial triumph for McConnell, who led the blockade against Merrick B. Garland in 2016, and will now have the chance to usher a second Republican-nominated justice onto the Supreme Court in the first two years of Trump’s presidency. He has already guided scores of appeals and district court judges onto the bench.

In elevating Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court last year, Republicans altered Senate rules to deny Democrats the opportunity to filibuster the nomination as well as future Supreme Court choices. That procedural change — following a similar 2013 Democratic effort to speed confirmation for lower court judges — means that Republicans can confirm a second Trump pick with only Republican votes — though they hold a very narrow 51-49 majority.

But because one of those Republicans, Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is absent with cancer and unlikely to be on hand for future votes, the resistance of a single Republican could be an obstacle to confirmation. That may influence Trump’s selection process and prevent him from making a risky conservative choice that could ignite resistance from his own party. It will also drive Democrats to put intense pressure on more moderate Republicans, like Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who support abortion rights.

Democrats made clear they intend to focus on a potential threat to Roe v. Wade as part of their effort to upend a Trump nominee they find objectionable or, failing that, to deploy the issue along with health care as a rallying point for voters in November.

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, called on his colleagues to block any nominee who would encroach on established rights that Democrats consider sacrosanct.

“The Senate should reject on a bipartisan basis any justice who would overturn Roe v. Wade or undermine key health care protections,” he said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, echoed that call.

“When it comes time to decide on a replacement for Justice Kennedy, I hope that my Republican colleagues who believe that women, not the government, have the right to control their own bodies will stand with those of us who oppose any nominee who would deny any woman the right to choose,” Sanders said.

Dawn Laguens, the executive vice president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said the Senate should reject any nominee who would not defend Roe v. Wade and women’s rights. “We cannot allow a world in which our daughters and granddaughters have fewer rights than we have,” she told reporters, vowing that Planned Parenthood supporters would be contacting representatives to voice concerns with the list of nominees provided by Trump.

But Collins and Murkowski have in the past supported Republican Supreme Court nominees who have provided general assurances that they would not overturn settled issues.

Murkowski acknowledged the difficulty of the potential choice, and said she would consider privately signaling to the White House who she would and would not support. But, she added, any decision she made would have to be based on multiple issues.

“Roe is one of those factors that I will weigh, just as I weighed it with the other nominations that came before us,” she said. “Is it the only factor that I weigh? No.”

The confirmation showdown presents dangers for the 10 Democratic Senate candidates running for re-election in states carried by Trump. They will come under intense pressure to back the president and his nominee or risk losing their seats in a backlash.

“I would suspect if we vote before Election Day, and we have a Gorsuch-like nominee, man or woman, I think some of them will wind up voting for that nominee,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

But they are sure to be squeezed by progressive advocacy allies, who intend to demand united Democratic opposition.

Several Democrats called for the Trump administration to put forward a nominee who could attract significant bipartisan support, but the administration seemed almost certain to seize the opportunity to push the already conservative court to the right, given that Democratic votes might not be needed at all.

The fight for a second Trump-nominated justice comes as Democrats still grieve the Republican treatment of Garland, who did not even get a hearing over a nearly yearlong blockade. That anger was stoked anew in recent days as the court delivered a series of 5-4 decisions on politically contentious issues such as abortion, labor, voting rights and a travel ban in favor of Republicans and the administration.

Democrats and many legal analysts believe those rulings would have gone the other way had Garland been on the court, and the outcome left Democrats seething. The decision by Kennedy has only exacerbated fears about a highly politicized court.

“I’ve been very depressed about the Supreme Court for a year,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who clerked for Justice Harry Blackmun. “I often wonder what he would think about the court and how politicized its principles and values are. It is a political sellout.”

Such boiling resentment over Garland’s treatment ensures that Democrats will not be willing to provide much assistance to Trump in filling the seat. Sen. Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Senate Democrat and a veteran of countless judicial confirmation battles, noted on Wednesday that McConnell’s rationale for blocking Garland was to await the outcome of the presidential election. He said McConnell should now follow his own precedent and allow the voters to speak in the midterm elections.

“Senator McConnell set the new standard by giving the American people their say in the upcoming election before court vacancies are filled,” Durbin said in a statement. “With so much at stake for the people of our country, the U.S. Senate must be consistent and consider the president’s nominee once the new Congress is seated in January.”

Schumer made the same point. “Our Republican colleagues in the Senate should follow the rule they set in 2016: Not to consider a Supreme Court justice in an election year,” he said on the Senate floor. “Anything but that would be the absolute height of hypocrisy.”

McConnell is unlikely to heed that advice.

“It is imperative that the president’s nominee be considered fairly,” McConnell said.

