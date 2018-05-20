World J.J. Watt offers to pay for funerals of Santa Fe school shooting victims

A few hours after 10 people were killed in a shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday, representatives of J.J. Watt, a defensive end for the Houston Texans, were on the phone with local leaders offering his help:

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Suspect in Texas school shooting confesses, authorities say play

Suspect in Texas school shooting confesses, authorities say

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Houston Texans team official said city leaders thought the offer “was very generous and special.”

The official asked for anonymity because Watt was not looking to publicize the gesture.

The Texans said in a statement they were “saddened by the tragic events at Santa Fe High School” and extended “heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected.” On Twitter, Watt described the shooting as “absolutely horrific.”

Most of the victims of the shooting were students. One victim was a Pakistani exchange student. At least one teacher was killed. Authorities said 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis later confessed to the killings.

It’s not the first time Watt has offered help to victims of a tragedy in Texas. After Hurricane Harvey, Watt spearheaded a fundraiser for relief efforts, hoping to raise $200,000. The Justin J. Watt Foundation raised more than $37 million in less than three weeks.

The Houston Texans said Watt doesn’t respond only to well-publicized crises. He has helped children with cancer and people who have lost loved ones. “People would be shocked if they knew how much he did privately,” the team official said.

Watt won the NFL’s 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his Hurricane Harvey efforts. The award honors players who have had a positive impact on their community.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

JEFFERY C. MAYS © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World Saudi Arabia detains activists who pushed to end ban on women drivingbullet
2 World Israeli appeal to evangelicals stirs old fearsbullet
3 World More than 100 die as aging Cuban airliner crashesbullet

Related Articles

Texas School Shootings The relentless cycle of school shootings in the United States
In Texas Students take solace in baseball after school shooting
World Suspect in Texas school shooting confesses, authorities say
Texas Shooting Officers 'did what they could': chief
Santa Fe 'It was terrifying': Students reel from latest US school shooting
Santa Fe Latest shooting revives US arms control debate
World Fatal shooting follows graduation outside Atlanta
World 'Please pray': Santa Fe is a town that has long found comfort in faith
Opinion Who is Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the Texas shooting suspect?

World

What this 76-year-old man can teach about healing
World What this 76-year-old man can teach about healing
The long-running pasta show of queens
World The long-running pasta show of queens
Suspect in Texas school shooting confesses, authorities say
World Suspect in Texas school shooting confesses, authorities say
Scouring hate off Facebook in Germany
World Scouring hate off Facebook in Germany