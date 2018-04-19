World Gymnasts assail U.S. Olympic and MSU officials at senate hearing

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber told a U.S. Senate subcommittee on Wednesday that USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee, and Michigan State University had failed to protect its athletes from sexual abuse by Dr. Lawrence G. Nassar.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gymnasts assail U.S. Olympic and MSU officials at senate hearing play

Gymnasts assail U.S. Olympic and MSU officials at senate hearing

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

“To this day, I still don’t know how he could have been allowed to do this for so long,” Wieber said. “If these institutions had done their job, neither of us would be sitting here today.”

Wieber and Jamie Dantzscher, a fellow Olympic gymnast, testified in front of a subcommittee tasked with investigating the handling of sexual abuse allegations made by dozens of young female athletes against Nassar, a former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and a former member of the Michigan State faculty.

The hearing, held by the subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security, which holds jurisdiction over the U.S. Olympic Committee, was the next step in the inquiry into the systemic problems of abuse in the U.S. gymnastics program.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., the subcommitee’s ranking member, said Wednesday’s hearing was “a critical step forward.”

“Across Olympic sports, there are stories of young athletes who have been victimized and have survived physical, emotional and sexual abuse,” Blumenthal said. “We want to fight it, and correct it, and prevent it from happening again.”

Dantzscher, who won a bronze medal at the 2000 Games, said she had spoken out about Nassar’s abuse beginning that year and received criticism from members of the USA Gymnastics staff. She urged the committee to question the organization’s former chairman, Paul Parilla, and its former president, Steve Penny, and to hold USA Gymnastics accountable.

“This is a case of powerful people protecting other powerful people,” Dantzscher said. “It is up to you, as powerful members of the United States Senate, to hold them accountable, and I believe you will.”

McKayla Maroney, one of Wieber’s teammates on the 2012 U.S. gymnastics team, submitted written testimony to the committee.

“We appreciate the willingness of these athletes — who share in our determination to root out abuse in youth sport governing bodies — to share their stories,” Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., the chairman of the subcommittee, said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

ZACH SCHONBRUN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World Syrian forces accused of executing gas attack on rebel-held suburbbullet
2 World Net-a-Porter founder gets a second actbullet
3 World China's economy grows, and its trade gap with the U.S. Widensbullet

Related Articles

Entertainment For his next trick, Nikita Kucherov intends to help Tampa Bay win the cup
Sports We analysed who the better big-game player is, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi — and the stats show the winner is clear
Entertainment For NFL cheerleaders, rigid rules start to grate
Argentine Football Child sex abuse scandal widens
Gold Coast 2018 Team Nigeria parade in national colours during opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games
Gold Coast 2018 5 things to know about Commonwealth Games
Tech What's included in ESPN's new streaming service ESPN+, which is out now
Tech Every Steven Spielberg movie, ranked from worst to best
Opinion A pilates witch, a healer and a trip to California
Entertainment Former dean, boss to convicted gymnastics doctor, is arrested

World

North Korea removes major obstacle to U.S. Negotiations, south says
World North Korea removes major obstacle to U.S. Negotiations, south says
Damage to great barrier reef from global warming is irreversible, scientists say
World Damage to great barrier reef from global warming is irreversible, scientists say
Police kill black man with barrage of bullets outside California Walmart
World Police kill black man with barrage of bullets outside California Walmart
Cuomo plans to restore voting rights to paroled New York felons
World Cuomo plans to restore voting rights to paroled New York felons