Castro Díaz-Balart, who had been treated for a deep depression for several months, killed himself, according to a report in the newspaper Granma. He had been undergoing outpatient treatment after being hospitalized.

Bearing a close resemblance to his father, Castro Díaz-Balart, known as Fidelito, was the only son of the president and his first wife, Mirta Díaz-Balart. At the time of his death, he was a science adviser to Cuba’s Council of States and vice president of the Academy of Sciences of Cuba.

Castro Díaz-Balart played a prominent role in efforts to develop nuclear energy on the island. He was the executive secretary of Cuba’s Atomic Energy Commission from 1980 to 1992 and was in charge of a project to build a nuclear power plant at Juraguá.

Construction on the plant was suspended in 1992, though, as funding dried up with the collapse of the Soviet Union. By 2000, the project was abandoned.

Castro Díaz-Balart remained a champion of nuclear energy, making the case for its growth in developing countries in a 2002 essay in the International Atomic Energy Agency Bulletin. “Widespread understanding is the key to popular acceptance,” he wrote.

Castro Díaz-Balart once told an interviewer that he never had political ambitions.

“All my career has been as a scientist,” he said in a 2013 television interview with the Russian government-funded station RT.

But Castro Díaz-Balart said his generation of the family had not been pushed into politics, either. “The Castro family, as all families, is not one body, one person. It is a conglomerate of different people with different visions and different pasts,” he said in the interview.

Castro Díaz-Balart led Cuban delegations to conferences around the world, including to the March 2016 meeting of the American Physical Society. He held a doctorate in physical-mathematical sciences, according to the Academy of Sciences.

His father, Fidel, died in November 2016, at age 90.

Cousins on his mother’s side include Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart and former Rep. Lincoln Díaz-Balart, Florida Republicans and staunch anti-communists.

His father’s role on the world stage was an important factor throughout Castro Díaz-Balart’s life, even as he stayed out of the spotlight himself. In a second interview with RT, also in 2013, Castro Díaz-Balart said that he had once studied in the Soviet Union under an assumed name and that few people knew who he was.

As an adolescent, he said, he had little contact with his father.

“It is no secret that in the years of my adolescence and youth, Cuba was going through a very difficult situation,” he said, referring to the era that included the U.S.-backed Bay of Pigs invasion and the Cuban missile crisis.

