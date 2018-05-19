Fatal shooting follows graduation outside atlanta

Two people were shot, one fatally, after a high school graduation ceremony outside Atlanta on Friday night, according to the Clayton County Police Department and local reports.
According to local reports, the two people who were shot were not students at the school. The Associated Press reported that they had attended the graduation. WXIA-TV said that a woman in her 40s was killed.
The shooting came on the same day that a student in Santa Fe, Texas, was arrested in the fatal shooting of 10 people at his high school.
“The last thing you want to do is have a situation at a graduation that results in anyone being injured, and definitely not being shot,” a Clayton County Police Department official said after the shooting in Jonesboro.
