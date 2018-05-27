World Drought adds to woes of Afghanistan, in grips of a raging war

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan, already torn by decades of intensifying violence, is grappling with a drought in two-thirds of the country that could lead to severe food shortages for up to 2 million more people, the United Nations has warned.

The U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan said in a report released last week that a “precipitation deficit” of 70 percent in most parts of the country had affected winter harvests, and resulted in grim prospects for the spring and summer.

Many farmers have seen their seeds dry out or have delayed planting crops, and there is little or no feed for livestock on pasturelands.

The drought has led to the displacement of thousands of people this spring, adding to the nearly 2 million who have been forced from their homes in recent years, largely because of violence.

“In the 20 provinces most affected by the drought, nearly 15 million people rely on farming, livestock or labor opportunities in agriculture,” the U.N. report said.

Toby Lanzer, the organization’s humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan, said an urgent appeal had been made to donor countries to prevent what he said would be “a situation of untenable hunger” in six months. In a country that relies heavily on bread, a shortage of 2.5 million tons of wheat is expected this year.

Lanzer said the United Nations was asking for an additional $115 million, on top of an appeal for humanitarian assistance of $430 million made earlier in the year, to provide food, fodder for cattle and other assistance. But donors face numerous requests for assistance around the world, and the initial request for $430 million has been fulfilled by only 28 percent.

The drought comes as violence has been escalating in large parts of the country, with Taliban insurgents intensifying attacks. The Afghan government’s ability to respond to this latest crisis remains in doubt, as the leadership faces numerous security concerns and is plagued by political infighting.

Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the Afghan government’s chief executive, said the leadership was taking concerns about the drought “as seriously as the security situation.” Tens of thousands of tons of wheat have been sent to areas expected to be most affected, he said, and money has been earmarked to provide fodder for livestock.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

