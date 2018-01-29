World Chef José Andrés Has a New Bone to Pick With the Trumps

It had fitting features for a drama in the nation’s capital: a celebrity chef, an opulent restaurant in Georgetown, a social club’s after-party and the president’s daughter. And then, of course, rounds of veiled accusations, clashing accounts and shifting positions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spanish-born chef Jose Andres walks around historic La Placita de Santurce in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 18, 2017. Andres, who has tangled with President Donald Trump, on Sunday accused Ivanka Trump of barring his entry to an afterparty at a restaurant in Washington, D.C. play

Spanish-born chef Jose Andres walks around historic La Placita de Santurce in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 18, 2017. Andres, who has tangled with President Donald Trump, on Sunday accused Ivanka Trump of barring his entry to an afterparty at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.

(Erika P. Rodriguez/The New York Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

José Andrés, the outspoken, Spanish-born chef with a small empire of restaurants in the city, tweeted a photo of himself early Sunday morning standing outside Cafe Milano, a favorite restaurant of moneyed Washingtonians.

He claimed he had been denied entry to an after-party for the annual Alfalfa Club dinner, a gathering of political types known for speeches with self-deprecating humor.

Andrés said Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser, had attended the after-party and passed Andrés on her way in while he was waiting to gain entry. In his tweet, he hinted that she had asked the owner of the restaurant, Franco Nuschese, to keep him away.

What really occurred outside the restaurant as Ivanka Trump entered remained a subject of dispute among several people involved, and an encapsulation of much of Donald Trump’s Washington: unreliable narratives, petty feuds and the sense that one family controls all.

But Andrés’ friends and colleagues immediately jumped to his aid. The television personality Anthony Bourdain called it “loathsome” and a “grotesque betrayal.” Jorge Guajardo, a friend of Andrés’ and a former Mexican ambassador to China, tweeted that Andrés had been asked to leave “because his presence made Ivanka Trump uncomfortable.”

Andrés, 48, and the Trumps have a rocky history. Dismayed over comments Donald Trump made on the campaign trail disparaging Mexican immigrants in 2015, Andrés pulled out of a lease he had signed to open a restaurant in the Trump International Hotel in Washington. The parties settled a lawsuit in April.

But Ivanka Trump denied that she was behind the snub at Cafe Milano, an account backed up by the restaurant’s owner.

“I had nothing to do with anything that transpired relating to him last night at the restaurant,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement.

Andrés soon came to agree, it seemed. Just over 12 hours after his initial tweet, he tweeted again, thanking Ivanka Trump, with whom he communicated by text on Sunday. “I believe now that you personally had nothing to do” with the incident, he said.

In her statement, Ivanka Trump said she was “thankful for José's clarification.”

But after many phone calls and more tweeting Sunday, the tide turned again. By early evening Sunday, Andrés went back to his original position: Someone in Ivanka Trump’s orbit had ordered that he not be allowed in. He tweeted: “Let’s not confuse my trying to Be generous and move on, with anything else. What happened happened and I stand by my account. I’m ready to move on.”

In a phone interview, Andrés said guests had told him they saw Ivanka Trump and Nuschese talking at the party.

“I was told I was not on the list. I was told I was not welcome,” he said. “I was told I was making people uncomfortable.”

He added, “It didn’t make any sense that I was the only one not allowed in.”

Andrés said that when he wrote in a tweet that Ivanka Trump was not “personally” involved, it was an attempt to “take the high road” and offer Ivanka Trump credence.

“I’m not a perfect boy, but I am a good boy,” he said.

On Sunday, there was still disagreement over whether Ivanka Trump had talked to Nuschese.

Guajardo, a close friend of Andrés’ who spoke to the chef repeatedly on Sunday, said Andrés told him that attendees had confirmed Ivanka Trump was spotted talking to Nuschese after she walked into the restaurant, which increased Andrés’ suspicion.

While Andrés waited outside, he said, he asked security if he could speak with Nuschese, an old friend who promised that he would step outside to check in. Andrés said he was soon told that Nuschese did not want him there, and that Nuschese would not come outside.

In an interview, Nuschese said he did not talk to Ivanka Trump at the after-party, and that Andrés was not on the guest list — a clear signal that he was not to enter. Nuschese said party crashers were common at Cafe Milano — its exclusive ethos is a draw for the city’s social scene — and that he was in pursuit of some last night around the time Andrés was told he could not enter.

“I’m sorry he was upset,” Nuschese said of Andrés. “It was a big misunderstanding. We both paid a big price.”

Andrés said he made peace with Nuschese on Sunday, but remained firm in his belief that there was no reason for Nuschese to deny entry to one of his friends.

“Everybody knows there is not a guest list for the after-party,” he said. “Nobody was checking anybody.”

He said that he had eaten at the restaurant since he was 23, and that when other guests at the after-party heard he had been turned away, they also left the gathering in a show of support.

Andrés and Ivanka Trump have a relationship that predates the 2016 presidential election. When they saw each other at a reception before the Alfalfa dinner Saturday, they chatted amiably for a minute. The two had previously talked about issues like aid to Haiti and other causes important to Andrés.

But his relationship with the Trump family has been fraught. In addition to the lawsuit over his planned restaurant at the Trump hotel, Andrés was a prominent critic of the administration’s hurricane response in Puerto Rico last year. Andrés clashed with the Federal Emergency Management Agency as he undertook his own efforts to serve millions of warm meals there.

By Sunday evening, Andrés said he was tired of the attention his original tweet had received. He said he did not want Cafe Milano to “suffer.” The back-and-forth on Sunday, he said, was revealing of just how small our politics can be.

“I am giving the benefit of the doubt to everyone now,” he said. “Somebody made a bad call.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

NOAH WEILAND and KIM SEVERSON © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World Trump Ordered Mueller's Firing but Was Refusedbullet
2 World Trump Immigration Plan Demands Tough Concessions From Democratsbullet
3 World Ambush on Mali army camp leaves 14 soldiers and 17 attackers deadbullet

Related Articles

Strategy A celebrity chef reveals how a mundane chore from his dad turned into a powerful career lesson
Politics Trump may have just hit a 'watershed moment' that could end in a trade war
Jay Z Trump comes for rapper out on Twitter
Strategy A celebrity chef reveals what it's like to win a Michelin star
Politics Chef José André reveals why he bailed on Trump's International Hotel in DC, and what it's like to sue the president

World

Police officers and vehicles at the intersection of the Van Wyck Expressway and North Conduit Avenue in New York, Jan. 28, 2018. The police were searching for two men who walked up to a car on a service road and opened fire, killing one man and wounding two other people.
World One Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Stoplight in New York
Online investing in China is not for the vulnerable or the naive - but frequently, that is exactly who it draws.
World Online Investors in China Are Losing Billions in Dubious Financial Schemes
A Kurdish YPG fighter with her weapon near the al-Hawl area, the site of fighting between ISIS militants and Syrian Democratic Forces.
World Female Kurdish Fighter Kills Turkish Troops in Likely Suicide Bombing in Syria
A truck drives along the 101 Freeway as a wildfire continues to burn Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city's foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.
World Explosions and Gunfire Heard Near Kabul's Main Military University