World At least 4 Russians killed in Syria in firefight with the Islamic State

MOSCOW — A firefight pitting Syrian government troops and their Russian military advisers against Islamic State militants has left at least four Russians dead and several wounded, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
At least 4 Russians killed in Syria in firefight with the Islamic State play

At least 4 Russians killed in Syria in firefight with the Islamic State

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The firefight occurred in the Deir el-Zour governorate, an oil-rich area of eastern Syria, after several mobile units of the Islamic State attacked a Syrian army artillery battery, the Russian news agency Interfax quoted the ministry as saying in a statement.

The fighting lasted about an hour, resulting in the deaths of 43 Islamic State fighters and in the destruction of six all-terrain vehicles, the report said. Two Russians who had been helping to direct Syrian artillery fire were killed during the fighting, the report added, and two others died later as a result of wounds suffered during the battle.

A statement circulated on the Telegram messaging app by accounts affiliated with the Islamic State said that the attack occurred overnight Wednesday near the town of Mayadeen, and that it had killed 15 men fighting on behalf of the Syrian government, including an unspecified number of Russians.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group based in Britain that monitors the war through contacts on the ground, put the Russian death toll at nine. The organization said two clashes in the area over the past five days had left 76 dead on the Syrian government side, including non-Syrians.

The Islamic State used to occupy wide swaths of eastern Syria, including much of the city of Deir el-Zour, the province’s capital, and the city of Raqqa, which the jihadi group considered its capital. The militant group has since been driven from the main urban centers, however.

Still, the region remains a patchwork of armed forces controlling different pieces of territory, leading to frequent clashes and to fears of a larger conflagration over energy resources.

One of the largest such clashes, in February, involved Syrian army soldiers and Russian mercenaries who tried to seize a gas plant controlled mostly by Kurdish forces and their U.S. military advisers. The ensuing battle left scores of Russians dead.

At first, Russian officials said only four Russian citizens — but perhaps dozens more — had been killed; a Syrian officer said around 100 Syrian soldiers had died.

President Vladimir Putin deployed the Russian military to Syria in September 2015, in what he called an effort to fight the Islamic State on its own turf. Despite various statements by Putin’s government suggesting that the Russian military had completed its role in the area, it has become an essential pillar for the government of President Bashar Assad of Syria.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

NEIL MacFARQUHAR © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World As in life, Billy Graham draws a huge crowd as thousands pay their...bullet
2 World Leading the way in the fight for human rightsbullet
3 World Alexa, no! Amazon explains how an echo shared a couple's...bullet

Related Articles

Football Salah 'confident' for World Cup despite shoulder injury
"Sho Mo Age Mi" Adebayo Salami's version of viral skit will leave you in stitches
Football Hannover sign Wimmer on loan from Stoke
Nigerian National Anthem The meaning and significance of the second stanza
Joyce Jacob Popular makeup artist says yes to boyfriend's marriage proposal!
Wedding Anniversary Hafiz Oyetoro shares rag-to-riches love story after 15 years of marriage
World Drought adds to woes of Afghanistan, in grips of a raging war
World FBI's urgent request: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
Saraki Sahara Reporters publisher Sowore says Senate President will be jailed

World

Drought adds to woes of Afghanistan, in grips of a raging war
World Drought adds to woes of Afghanistan, in grips of a raging war
FBI's urgent request: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
World FBI's urgent request: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
North and South Korean leaders meet in bid to salvage U.S. Talks
World North and South Korean leaders meet in bid to salvage U.S. talks
High stakes and no precedent as Trump reviles investigators
World High stakes and no precedent as Trump reviles investigators