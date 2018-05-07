World As volcano erupts in Hawaii, 'i can see my house burning'

More than two dozen homes have been destroyed since the Kilauea volcano began erupting last week, officials said on Sunday, as at least 10 fissures emerged, spewing lava into residential neighborhoods on the eastern edge of the island of Hawaii.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
As Volcano Erupts in Hawaii, 'I Can See My House Burning' play

As Volcano Erupts in Hawaii, 'I Can See My House Burning'

(New York Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The island has been hit by hundreds of earthquakes in recent days, including one Friday with a magnitude of 6.9. The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency also warned about the threat of high levels of deadly sulfur dioxide gas.

Last week, Hawaii County ordered evacuations of the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions, where about 1,800 people live.

Heath Dalton, a resident of Leilani Estates who was evacuated Friday, returned to his home Sunday morning. He drove a truck and trailer, planning to pick up boxes of his family’s possessions that he had packed earlier, but instead found his home engulfed in flames.

“I couldn’t go up my road,” he said. “It had huge, huge coverage of lava probably close to 10 feet tall.”

Officials said Sunday that 26 homes had been destroyed but they saw that number as likely to grow because the flow of magma was expected to continue.

“There’s no sign of it slowing down,” Talmadge Magno, the civil defense administrator for Hawaii County, said Sunday at a news conference. “We had some pauses yesterday, but it seems like there’s a lot of magma underground.”

He also said the levels of sulfur dioxide were “still high.”

The Civil Defense Agency said residents of the Leilani subdivision would be allowed back into their neighborhood from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily to check on their property and remove possessions. Lanipuna Gardens was closed, however, because of dangerous volcanic gases, the agency said.

Nonresidents were warned to keep away. “Please, the residents of Leilani need your help,” the agency said. “This is not the time for sightseeing.”

Fountains of lava have reached heights of 330 feet, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. One video posted by the observatory showed orange and black lava belching smoke and flames as it crawled down a residential street. Other images taken by helicopter showed molten rock inching across the subdivision, setting alight the structures it touched.

While the property damage is increasing, no deaths or injuries have been reported.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

AUSTIN RAMZY © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World Korean Unity Pressures Trump as Bargaining Chips Slip Awaybullet
2 World Erupting volcano on Hawaii releases life-threatening gasbullet
3 World How Trump's fixer built a shadowy business empirebullet

Related Articles

World Erupting volcano on Hawaii releases life-threatening gas
World In Hawaii, Kilauea volcano erupts, spewing lava and gases near homes
World Trump hints that Jackson might withdraw VA nomination amid criticism
World EPA chief's ethics woes have echoes in his past
World NASA nominee is confirmed by senate on party-line vote
World Trump to preview parts for wall on first trip to hostile california
World Trump's abrupt calls on north Korea and trade open a door for China
World As Florida students head to state capital, lawmakers fail to take up assault rifle bill
World Senate Passes Budget Bill to Raise Spending and Reopen Government
World Senate Clears Hurdle on Budget Bill That Would Reopen Government

World

null
World How bungling has kept Puerto Ricans powerless
Britain, France and Germany urge Washington to stick with the Iran nuclear accord after Iranian president Rouhani warned that Washington would regret ditching the pact "like never before."
World European powers make last-ditch appeal to save Iran nuclear deal
Trump Criticizes Investigators, Citing 'Unrevealed Conflicts of Interest'
New York Times Trump criticizes investigators, citing 'unrevealed conflicts of interest'
As Putin Begins 4th Term, Inauguration Highlights His Vast Power
World As Putin begins 4th term, inauguration highlights his vast power