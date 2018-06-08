Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube

World Anger flares up as group of 7 heads to Quebec

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will skip most of the second day of a summit with allies this weekend, the White House said late Thursday, as he engaged in a contentious war of words over trade on the eve of a gathering that will underscore his isolation from the leaders of the world’s largest economies.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anger flares up as group of 7 heads to quebec play

Anger flares up as group of 7 heads to quebec

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, announced that Trump will leave Canada at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, well before scheduled sessions on climate change, clean energy and oceans.

He will attend an early-morning session on “women’s empowerment,” but he will be gone before any joint statement is issued by the other leaders.

Earlier Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada lashed out at Trump for imposing tariffs on their steel and aluminum industries. They called it an illegal economic assault on their countries that is unanimously opposed by the other leaders of the Group of 7 who will gather Friday in a sleepy village in Quebec for their annual summit meeting.

“The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a 6 country agreement if need be,” Macron said Thursday in an especially acerbic tweet. “Because these 6 countries represent values, they represent an economic market which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force.”

Trudeau said at a news conference with Macron that “we are going to defend our industries and our workers” and “show the U.S. president that his unacceptable actions are hurting his own citizens.”

Trump responded with his trademark Twitter bluntness a few hours later, signaling that he has no intention of relenting on his aggressive trade demands and cares little about the diplomatic niceties that usually constrain public disagreements between the leaders of friendly nations.

“Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers,” Trump wrote. “The EU trade surplus with the U.S. is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out.”

He added, with a hint of sarcasm: “Look forward to seeing them tomorrow.”

Trump is scheduled to arrive Friday morning for the summit.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MICHAEL D. SHEAR © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World One firm is way ahead of wall street on bitcoinbullet
2 World Ex-official pleads fifth to Nassar questionsbullet
3 World At Le Bernardin, the boss is definitely still inbullet

Related Articles

Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SOX, QQQ, DIA, AAPL, IQ, TWTR, MCD)
Boris Johnson UK's secretary warns of Brexit 'meltdown' in secret tape
Xi Jinping Chinese president, Putin meet as US tensions brings them closer
North Korea Hope and indifference in the shadows of Korean DMZ
World Former senate aide is charged; Times reporter's records seized
North Korea Who's getting this? Country's summit bill
In Singapore Kim Jong Un lookalike questioned before summit
Trump US allies ready president showdown as trade splits G7
Politics Heartbreaking report describes how a 5-year-old migrant boy separated from his father clings to stick-figure sketches of his family

World

Ryan promises house immigration vote in election season
World Ryan promises house immigration vote in election season
Facebook bug changed privacy settings of up to 14 million users
World Facebook Bug Changed Privacy Settings of Up to 14 Million Users
Former senate aide is charged; times reporter's records seized
World Former senate aide is charged; Times reporter's records seized
Basquiat sale lawsuit lays bare family strife
World Basquiat sale lawsuit lays bare family strife