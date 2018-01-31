Opinion Why Did Lawmakers Wear Purple Ribbons at the State of the Union?

At least a dozen members of Congress wore purple ribbons at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night to help raise awareness about the country’s opioid epidemic.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
schumer play

schumer

(nyt.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In October, Trump declared that the crisis had become a “public health emergency.” Overdoses killed about 64,000 Americans in 2016, making it the leading cause of death for people under 50.

Trump mentioned the opioid crisis again in his speech on Tuesday.

“We must get much tougher on drug dealers and pushers if we are going to succeed in stopping this scourge,” Trump said, noting the number of overdose deaths in 2016. “My administration is committed to fighting the drug epidemic and helping get treatment for those in need. The struggle will be long and difficult — but, as Americans always do, we will prevail.”

Lawmakers who donned the purple ribbons included Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, and Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., posted a photo on Twitter before the address that showed her wearing a purple ribbon and also a Time’s Up pin on her lapel, as did several other lawmakers. Time’s Up is an initiative created by actresses and female writers, directors and Hollywood executives to combat sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry and beyond.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MATTHEW HAAG © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 Opinion The State of the Union Is ... Misspelledbullet
2 Opinion If Subway Is Nearby, Should You Pay More Taxes?bullet
3 Opinion Why Attack Afghan Civilians? Creating Chaos Rewards Talibanbullet

Related Articles

World 'This Is Our New American Moment,' Trump Says in State of the Union Address
World Trump Can Sell an Improved Economy, but Not Himself
Politics MSNBC analyst asked 2 lawmakers if it's possible House intel chair Nunes was 'compromised by the Russians'
Politics The most emotional moment of the State of the Union came when Trump told the story of a North Korean defector who raised his crutches in triumph
Donald Trump US President calls for unity after tumultuous first year

Opinion

The Los Angeles Times building in downtown Los Angeles, Jan. 29, 2018. The turmoil that has upended the Los Angeles Times in recent months — with upheaval in the editorial ranks and a publisher suspended over sexual harassment allegations – is a reminder of the slow decline of a newspaper that had long been a cohesive force in the city’s civic life.
Opinion A Paper Tears Apart in a City That Never Quite Came Together
Anna Chlumsky and Adam Pally
Opinion Review: Anna Chlumsky and Adam Pally Paint the Town Red in 'Cardinal'
Tom Pecinka and Juliana Canfield during a performance of "He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box" at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center in New York, Jan. 17, 2018. Adrienne Kennedy’s “He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box” is her first new work in nearly a decade.
Opinion Review: 'He Brought Her Heart Back,' Adrienne Kennedy's Beautiful Nightmare
stefano colferai
Opinion The Connection Between Retiring Early and Living Longer