Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube

Opinion Tomatoes, Without the Pie

(Front Burner)

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When I think of Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven, Connecticut, I hunger for the white clam pizza — no tomatoes — from the coal-fired oven. So why care about the pizzeria’s canned Italian tomatoes, newly on the market?

For one thing, the chain’s tomato pizzas are also noteworthy. And second, the peeled tomatoes in tomato purée are really good and need but a bit of vigorous crushing and seasoning to render them suitable for homemade pizza or pasta.

— Frank Pepe Genuine Italian Tomatoes, $3.50 for a 28-ounce can at the pizzerias in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island, $10 for three cans, plus $16.85 shipping, pepespizzeria.com.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Florence Fabricant © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 Opinion A prophet of doom was right about the climatebullet
2 Opinion Catharsis in concretebullet
3 New York Times Saudi women can now drive. Overcoming beliefs on...bullet

Related Articles

Opinion From a convention center's roof, 'walk-off vegetables'
Opinion Thermostats, locks and lights: Digital tools of domestic abuse
Opinion A prophet of doom was right about the climate
Opinion From the slaughterhouse to the playground
Opinion The positive death movement comes to life
Opinion The inevitable rise of the gay hooters
Opinion Living in color
Opinion Young urban birders, open your hearts to the treetops!
Opinion Will independent designers become extinct?

Opinion

null
Opinion Robots? Training? Factories tackle the productivity puzzle
null
Opinion This Coral Must Die
null
Opinion Educators turn to programs for top students to narrow the 'excellence gap'
null
Opinion Review: A tiny garage explodes in pianistic madness