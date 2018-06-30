Take a picture. It'll last longer

news

NEW YORK — Instagram has a sunny new home in New York City.

The social media giant now has its own floor at 770 Broadway, where its corporate parent Facebook also has offices, on other floors in the building.

The space has shared desks, cheekily named conference rooms and freebies galore. Some 290 employees work here, and here are nine we “liked.”

ROBERT HICKERSON Age: 27

Occupation: Curator

You look like you’re dressed for a day at a hipster beach. Today, it’s like camp counselor who also works at a burger joint. A little “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Season 6 meets thrift.

Your T-shirt says, “Men Have Made a Lot of Bad Art.” Please explain. I found this T-shirt on Instagram. It was on the publication Women Artists.

I would call the color of your shoes faded coral. They’re a little dingy but they’re just Reeboks I picked up. I really like a fleshy pink. I hide my socks.

You’re loud and proud with yours. It’s all or nothing. It’s either tube socks or those ballerina socks.

You can curate me anytime. Oh my God, thank you.

ALLY KELLER Age: 24

Occupation: Product design intern

How long have you been an intern? This is my second day.

Let’s start with your jacket. I picked this up two weeks ago in Miami at Pinko. I love it because it’s eclectic but still a little New York and structural. The jeans are Levis vintage.

Is that a pajama top? My friend who is a stylist at Moda Operandi took me to Uniqlo and said, “Pajamas are the new thing.”

Cool sneakers. This is a tribute to my mom from the ‘90s, because my dad used to work at Nike in Portland.

EMEKA OKAFORAge: 27

Occupation: Product manager

You’re wearing Aimé. Love it. The texture is brilliant. I saw it browsing through the Ssense website, and it reminded me of 1970s. I like the throwback sports sweater.

And you do black jeans. These are Hugo Boss, Delaware fit slim jeans. They’re the only ones that really fit me at 6-foot-7.

And Common Projects. These are the derbys. I like this, the minimalist branding.

Everyone imitates them. Tell me about your bracelets. These are my seven chakras. A friend of mine who knows that I meditate a lot got me this, to remind me to keep everything in balance.

And how’s that going? It’s hard when you work 75 hours a week.

KEVIN SYSTROM Age: 34

Occupation: A founder and chief executive

You’re one of the more conservatively dressed people here. I grew up on the East Coast, in Boston, and I went to private school and I think that always stuck with me. I like wearing collared shirts and being a bit more preppy.

What are your shoes? Margiela. The fact that I even could say that puts me above most chief executives.

Is your shirt custom made? It is. I’m 6-foot-5. And nothing fits me. I learned about this company Hamilton. It’s a secret I want to tell everyone about. I found the perfect fit, and now I just go online and say, “I want that pattern” and then they show up.

Your watch — it’s Swiss. Is Mondaine Swiss? I have two of these: one red and one in black. And then I found out you could just swap the bands. I doubled down.

You have too much money. No, that’s not true. I like the simplicity of it, and it’s not an over-the-top watch.

ANGELICA ESCARENO Age: 27

Occupation: Technical program manager in machine learning

What do you post on Instagram? Mostly random cute things I find.

You see the world through rose-colored glasses. I do. I really embraced the glasses game once I realized I was going to have to wear them for my whole life. These are Anne & Valentin. They do really interesting acetates and textures.

And then a sleeveless jumpsuit. Most important part. I like sitting cross-legged. Can’t do that with a dress, so the jumpsuit is key.

VIRGINIA NAMAge: 32

Occupation: Fashion partnerships

Cool dress. It’s Jacquemus from a few seasons ago. I liked the ruching. It looks hard to wear, but it’s actually easy.

Is it a play on a baby doll dress? That did not come to mind, but I can see how it has that vibe. I thought of an apron. For some reason I was drawn to that even though I hate cooking.

Do you always wear something underneath it? Because it shows too much, I always wear it with a T-shirt. Today I went with a sweatshirt. This is from Everlane. It’s part of their 100% Human line.

What’s on your phone case? It’s the Kimoji crying face. It’s from her line. I’m obsessed with her. I think she’s so smart.

FARHAN AHMED Age: 35

Occupation: Technical program manager

You’re dressed more adult than many of the people here. That comes with a little bit of age.

Which brands do you really like? For my shirts I like Brooks Brothers. Pants are Bonobos.

The trousers are very preppy. Nantucket red. I like the color. It’s the summertime.

How many different pairs of pants are in your wardrobe? The ones that fit — seven or eight. There’s quite a lot more at the bottom of my wardrobe.

Are those too big or too small? A little too small. You’ve seen the gelato bar and all the food around here, right?

SAMIR MODY Age: 27

Occupation: iOS software engineer

You don’t look like the engineers on “Silicon Valley,” the HBO show. I hope that’s a compliment.

It is. You don’t look schlubby. My mom would not approve of that.

Your pants are nicely fitted. It took me a while to find pants that fit me well. These are Rag & Bone.

Where is your chunky sweater from? Saturdays.

Are you a surfer? How do you get your fix here? I go to Rockaway and I go to Montauk on the weekends.

KITTY BROMHEAD Age: 36

Occupation: Culture lead

I like how your blouse is tied. I stole this shirt from my husband’s cupboard because I’m eight months pregnant so I’m hiding my baby.

New Gucci or old Gucci? It’s this season.

Your husband sounds fancy. He definitely likes his clothes.

Can we talk about your jewelry? I’m wearing jewelry by Karen Walker. I have a ton on from Dirty Hands in Williamsburg and also a Pamela Love cuff.

Those boots are like space boots. They’re Alexander Wang. I love these boots. They dress up anything.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times

JOHN ORTVED © 2018 The New York Times