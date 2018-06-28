Pulse.ng logo
Opinion FUD and HODL: How to speak cryptoslang

Blockchain communities have a very strong sense of the insiders and the outsiders, who can often be distinguished from each other based on language. Knowing how to speak cryptoslang will help get you in the door.

FUD

Fear, uncertainty and doubt — FUD — are the greatest risks for an investor. News media and naysayers often spread FUD. Cryptocurrency prices in 2018 have been absurd, changing by the minute and building and destroying fortunes, so FUD is common.

HODL

Hold, typed very fast, as if in a panic, to indicate: Do not sell. Originally a typo, it then became an acronym — hold on for dear life. Someone who is hodling is someone who is not disturbed by FUD.

LAMBO

You aren’t supposed to show wealth because it means you’ve sold your cryptocurrency and you weren’t a true believer. The only exception is a Lamborghini, which because of a series of memes has become a symbol within the cryptocurrency world of absurdity and success.

MOONING / THE MOON

A coin’s price is spiking when it’s mooning. The moon is the most optimistic price projection, and Hodlmoon is a crypto-themed clothing line named after the idea of holding until the price soars. There’s a negative connotation that potentially the run is fake, the coin is being pumped and the price will crash.

PUMP AND DUMP

Investment syndicates will organize on Telegram or Slack to buy large amounts of a particular coin (the pump), to create the illusion of real demand, causing a buying frenzy, and as the coin soars, they will sell (the dump).

FIAT

Fiat currency is money declared legal tender by a government. It’s normal money, U.S. dollars and such. Typically referred to in a dismissive way.

NOCOINER

Someone who does not own any cryptocurrency. This is often modified by the adjective “bitter.”

FLIPPENING

The point at which bitcoin gets replaced by another currency as the top cryptocurrency on the market.

WHALE

A big-money investor. Whales form exclusive “whale clubs,” chat rooms to coordinate investment syndicates. The whale has become a symbol of success, featured on crypto-themed clothing and knickknacks.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Nellie Bowles © 2018 The New York Times

