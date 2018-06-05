Opinion A modern guide to camping (and eating) well

Those planning a camping trip will find in this guide a detailed equipment list; how-tos for packing a cooler and building and dousing a campfire; and key campsite cooking essentials, like condiments and cooking oil.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Emma Frisch, the author of a new guide to eating well in the woods, has strong professional credentials as the culinary director of Firelight Camps, which offer fairly luxurious safari-style accommodations in the Finger Lakes region of New York.

Those planning a camping trip will find in this guide a detailed equipment list; how-tos for packing a cooler and building and dousing a campfire; and key campsite cooking essentials, like condiments and cooking oil.

Among the recipes are beet salad with dill, lemonade made with scorched lemons, grilled corn with feta and cilantro, marinara pasta bake with capers and tuna (the convenient kind that comes in foil packets), salmon in foil and grilled stone fruit with bread crumble.

Sandwich recipes include a shelf life for how long they’ll last, and Frisch offers three-day menu planners: “Feast by Firelight: Simple Recipes for Camping, Cabins and the Great Outdoors” by Emma Frisch (Ten Speed Press, $22).

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

FLORENCE FABRICANT © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 Opinion A sign of 'modern society': More multiracial families in commercialsbullet
2 Opinion A modern guide to camping (and eating) wellbullet
3 Opinion Why are the death tolls in Puerto Rico from hurricane Maria...bullet

Related Articles

World Medic who saved lives loses her own in Gaza
Amnesty International ‘Nigerian soldiers rape girls in IDP camps in exchange for food’
In India Five dead, dozens quarantined as virus fears spread
Clearance Operation Kachin civilians flee Myanmar's 'forgotten war'
Entertainment 15 Pop music festivals to catch this summer
World Martin Luther King Jr.'s New York Times obituary 50 years ago
Strategy I'm taking a trip around the world with only a carry-on suitcase — here's everything I packed
Evans I was chained for 88 days, escapee company MD tells court
Opinion Deported, and sticking out: 'this ain't home. America's my home.'

Opinion

null
Opinion When the 'Mean Girls' were teen girls
Speaking, not sexually, with Dr. Ruth at 90
Opinion Speaking, not sexually, with Dr. Ruth at 90
null
Opinion How mnuchin keeps a steady grip in a tug of war on trade
null
Opinion Prices keep rising for drugs treating painful sex in women