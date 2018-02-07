Entertainment Wynn Resigns From Company Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Casino mogul Stephen Wynn resigned Tuesday as chairman and chief executive of his company, Wynn Resorts, in response to sexual misconduct allegations spanning decades.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Steve Wynn play

Steve Wynn

(Getty Images / Ethan Miller)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In a statement, Wynn said he was stepping down because “an avalanche of negative publicity” had created an environment “in which a rush to judgment takes precedence over everything else, including the facts.”

He will be replaced by Matt Maddox, who has been president of Wynn Resorts since 2013. Maddox joined the company in 2002 after working in corporate finance for what is now Caesars Entertainment.

Wynn, one of the most magnetic and polarizing figures in the gambling industry, was the subject of an in-depth Wall Street Journal investigation published late last month. The Journal found that Wynn, 76, had harassed female employees for decades and coerced them into sex.

Among other things, he was accused of demanding that women masturbate him or massage him naked. A manicurist said that when she went to his office for an appointment in 2005, he pressured her to disrobe, lie on his massage table and have sex. The woman told co-workers about the episode at the time and filed a human resources report. Ultimately, Wynn paid her a $7.5 million settlement, according to The Journal.

Wynn has denied all the allegations, calling them “preposterous.”

Within a day of the article’s publication, Wynn, a major Republican donor, stepped down as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee. A few days later, the University of Pennsylvania revoked his honorary degree and removed his name from a campus plaza and scholarship. And the Massachusetts Gaming Commission promised an investigation, as Wynn Resorts is building a multibillion-dollar casino outside Boston.

After Wynn announced his resignation Tuesday, the commission said it would “need to assess the overall impact and implications of this significant development.”

In a statement, the company’s board said it had accepted Wynn’s resignation “reluctantly.”

Wynn is the latest in a growing series of prominent men, from actors to politicians to journalists, who have been accused of sexual harassment or assault since The New York Times published an exposé on movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in October. Many have resigned or been fired as a result.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MAGGIE ASTOR and JULIE CRESWELL © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 Entertainment It's year 11 of a war over the will left by James Brownbullet
2 Entertainment Super Bowl Commercials: Advertisers' Biggest Stagebullet
3 Entertainment No. 20, and Still counting - Roger Federerbullet

Related Articles

Finance Wynn Resorts is tanking after CEO Steve Wynn is accused of sexual misconduct (WYNN)
Finance Wynn Resorts is tanking after CEO Steve Wynn is accused of sexual misconduct (WYNN)
In US Vegas tycoon Steve Wynn quits resorts firm over harassment claims
World University of Pennsylvania Takes Away Steve Wynn's Honors. And Bill Cosby's, Too.
World About 25 Percent of Trump's Re-Election Spending Goes to Lawyers
Politics The RNC chairwoman is singing a different tune on Steve Wynn than she did on Harvey Weinstein
Finance Wynn Resorts continues to fall after casino mogul Steve Wynn steps down from the RNC amid sexual misconduct allegations (WYNN)
Finance Wynn Resorts continues to fall after casino mogul Steve Wynn steps down from the RNC amid sexual misconduct allegations (WYNN)

Entertainment

Jon Bon Jovi
Entertainment Jon Bon Jovi Loves France and Wine (and Now Has His Own Label)
While in the area, he made time to go to his first rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, with the city's mayor.
Entertainment A Lively Roundup for All
Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks tries to get around Trevor Booker of the Brooklyn Nets, at Madison Square Garden in New York, on October 27, 2017
Sport Kristaps Porzingis Tears ACL
Molding on the ceiling of the Helen Hayes Theater in New York, Feb. 2, 2018. The smallest house on Broadway is about to reopen yet again, this time run by a nonprofit, becoming the sixth of today’s 41 Broadway theaters to operate outside the commercial marketplace.
Entertainment A Broadway Jewel Box Is Reopening