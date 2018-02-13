news

Shaun White, the 2006 and 2010 halfpipe winner, but a disappointing fourth four years ago, scored a 93.25 to take the lead in qualifying this year.

His high score virtually assures he will make the final. White, 31, is the most famous and decorated American snowboarder of all time and looked like his old self on the assured run.

German Leads Combined

Thomas Dressen was first down the course, and his time wound up being the fastest in the downhill portion of the men’s combined.

Dressen is an up-and-coming speed specialist, so he may not fare as well in the afternoon slalom race. The combined times of the two races determine the medalists.

In second place is Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway, a 35-year-old veteran who won gold in the super-G in 2010.

But looming dangerously in 12th is Marcel Hirscher of Austria, a slalom and giant slalom specialist who has six world titles but no Olympic golds.

First Drug Positive

Kei Saito, a short-track speedskater from Japan, came up with the first drug positive of the games: An out-of-competition test detected acetazolamide, a masking agent. Saito will be provisionally suspended from competition and must leave the Olympic Village. Saito had not yet competed at the games.

Dutch Sweep Broken Up

The powerful Dutch team swept the first women’s speed skating event, and looked like it might do it again in the 1,500 meters. But in the last pairing of the day, Miho Takagi of Japan broke up the top three and grabbed a silver medal behind Ireen Wust of the Netherlands. The Dutch also finished third and fourth.

Wust had won the silver in the 3,000 meters, upset by a less heralded teammate, Carlijn Achtereekte. But there was no upset Monday.

Kingsbury Gets His Gold

Mikael Kingsbury has been the world’s dominant moguls skier for six years. But he was frustrated at the Olympics four years ago, losing to his now retired countryman, Alexandre Bilodeau. With six straight World Cup titles, the Olympic gold was all that was missing from his mantelpiece.

Kingsbury left no doubt, putting up the top score in the final for every category: speed, turns and aerial tricks.

Gold No. 2 for Dahlmeier

It hardly seems fair to spot Laura Dahlmeier a 24-second lead. But based on her victory in the sprint event, that’s the head start she got in Monday’s biathlon pursuit. Dahlmeier, of Germany, missed just once and cruised to an easy second gold medal of the games. On the men’s side, Martin Fourcade of France overcame a 22-second handicap to win.

American Takes Gold in Slopestyle

Jamie Anderson’s outstanding first run was good enough for the gold medal in women’s slopestyle snowboarding, her second straight in the event. Laurie Blouin of Canada was second, and Enni Rukajarvi of Finland third.

Canada Cruises to Team Figure Skating Title

Canada employed its top skaters and breezed to a gold medal in the team figure skating finals. Russia (silver) and the U.S. (bronze), kept their big names out of the free skate.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times

VICTOR MATHER © 2018 The New York Times