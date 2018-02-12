Entertainment Strong Winds Bring More Skiing Delays

Weather delays have plagued Alpine races at the Winter Olympics for more than 50 years. It is a natural consequence of the typical Winter Games setting, where altitude and a seasonable climate can lead to excessive snow and high winds. Either one can make a ski course unsafe.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The wind whips the flags around at the Jeongseon Alpine Center, in Jeongseon, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. Because of high winds, the men’s downhill event on Sunday was postponed. play

The wind whips the flags around at the Jeongseon Alpine Center, in Jeongseon, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. Because of high winds, the men’s downhill event on Sunday was postponed.

(Doug Mills/The New York Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Although the Alpine courses at the Pyeongchang Olympics are not at an especially high elevation for an Olympics (less than 4,000 feet), strong, gusty winds of 40 to 60 mph this week have whipped through the valleys and mountain passes.

The conditions caused the postponement of the men’s downhill here on Sunday. On Monday, the women’s giant slalom was called off as well, despite bright sun. The swirling winds were so harsh it was hard to keep the cloth panels used to mark the gates affixed to the gate poles.

The Olympic Alpine calendar included days built into the schedule in case of weather delays when it was formed months ago. But with the weather not expected to improve until Wednesday, Olympic officials on Monday gave in to the weather.

Officials had been hoping to avoid running two Alpine races on the same day since it diminishes the profile of each event. Over the years, they have been especially protective of the men’s downhill, the most daredevil Alpine event and a signature race of any Winter Olympics.

But Monday, with no Alpine events having been contested four days into the Pyeongchang Olympics, officials knew they had to start holding some races and handing out some medals as soon as possible. As a result, the women’s giant slalom was rescheduled for Thursday, the same day that the postponed men’s downhill will be held.

Such a scenario has happened before, but it is a signal that Olympic officials, and perhaps U.S. television executives, were increasingly vexed that the windblown Pyeongchang Games were listing through the first week of competition without one of the featured sports.

The revised Alpine calendar also means American skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s first race at the Pyeongchang Olympics is set to be her best event, the women’s slalom.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

BILL PENNINGTON © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 Entertainment 'Black Panther' Brings Hope, Hype and Pridebullet
2 Entertainment Sonia Gechtoff, acclaimed abstract expressionist, dies at 91bullet
3 Entertainment Instagram perfection gives way to realnessbullet

Related Articles

Tech Why ski jumpers hold their skis in a V shape
Opinion Online, a Diverse Winter Olympics. But on the Ground?
Sports The windy conditions at Pyeongchang are wreaking havoc on the Olympics
In Pyeongchang Earthquake, wind and fire: extreme conditions hit Olympics
Sabrina Wanjiku Simader Kenya's sole Winter Olympics delegate does not want to become anybody's joke
World Gerard wins first U.S. Gold in Pyeongchang Olympics
In Pyeongchang Take it as Red: Teen makes history as wind pummels

Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar performing at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday.
Entertainment Artist Says Kendrick Lamar Video for 'Black Panther' Song Stole Her Work
A model wearing looks from the Victoria Beckham fall 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week, in New York, Feb. 11, 2018.
Entertainment Beyond Business as Usual
Serena Williams
Entertainment Serena Williams Loses in a Low-Stakes Return
Tessa Virgue and Scott Moir of Canada perform their ice dance free dance routine as part of the team figure skating competition of the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018.
Entertainment Canada Wins Team Gold; U.S. Grabs Bronze