Sport Rare Birds: Eagles Are Finally Champions

Philadelphia is a grand old city with a grand old football tradition defined not by trophies hoisted but by the cocktail of emotions — nihilistic despair tinged with unfounded confidence — produced by its beloved Eagles coming so close, so many times.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (30) celebrates a long touchdown in the third quarter of Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Feb. 4, 2018. play

Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (30) celebrates a long touchdown in the third quarter of Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Feb. 4, 2018.

(AJ Mast/The New York Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Their last 57 years had passed without a championship. It was never Ron Jaworski’s turn or Randall Cunningham’s or Donovan McNabb’s. It was always something — always.

The paradigm shifted Sunday, when a backup quarterback who nearly retired two years ago and who had not taken a snap with the first-team offense until two months ago delivered Philadelphia a Super Bowl title at the expense of the NFL’s enduring dynasty. In a 41-33 victory, the Eagles outlasted the New England Patriots, and the most formidable quarterback-coach tandem in NFL history, to secure their first championship since 1960.

Back then the Eagles also defeated an iconic coach and Hall of Fame quarterback, but that victory, against Green Bay, came at the beginning of the careers of Bart Starr and Vince Lombardi. The Eagles throttled Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in full bloom, with five Super Bowl victories between them in New England.

Nick Foles, who has started for Philadelphia since its star quarterback, Carson Wentz, tore up his knee in Week 14, caught one touchdown and threw three more, including an 11-yarder to Zach Ertz with 2 minutes, 21 seconds remaining that put the Eagles ahead, 38-33.

The Patriots, after scoring on their first three second-half possessions, needed to go 75 yards in 2:21 for a dynasty-extending touchdown. On second and 2 from the New England 33, Brady stepped up in the pocket and either never felt defensive end Brandon Graham or thought he could evade him. Graham slapped the ball out, and it bounced into the arms of Derek Barnett, who recovered at the Patriots’ 31. Brady sat on the ground, his head down, stunned.

Long after the Patriots cleared the field, the theme song to “Rocky” blared over the U.S. Bank Stadium loudspeakers as fans hailed another cherished underdog from Philadelphia.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

BEN SHPIGEL © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 Entertainment No. 20, and Still counting - Roger Federerbullet
2 Entertainment Black History Month: 28 Days, 28 Filmsbullet
3 Entertainment It's year 11 of a war over the will left by James Brownbullet

Related Articles

Sports The hero of the Patriots' Super Bowl 3 years ago didn't play a defensive snap against the Eagles and said the team 'gave up' on him
Sports Eagles fans are celebrating their Super Bowl win by warning people to hide their batteries from a weird sports tradition
Sport Nick Foles' Touchdown Catch Was Planned for 2nd Half
Sport Suddenly Philadelphia Has a Major Identity Crisis
Sport Eagles Vanquish Patriots to Win Their First Super Bowl
Sports 2 photos sum up Tom Brady’s heartbreaking night after Super Bowl heroics fall short
Super Bowl Philadelphia Eagles beat New England Patriots to win 1st title

Entertainment

null
Entertainment Super Bowl Commercials: Advertisers' Biggest Stage
From left, George Salazar, Ciara Renée and Nick Blaemire in Jonathan Larson’s “Tick, Tick…Boom!” in 2016. Mr. Salazar and Mr. Blaemire will perform in “The Jonathan Larson Project.”
Entertainment Rarely Heard Jonathan Larson Works Will Be Performed at 54 Below
Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (30) celebrates a long touchdown in the third quarter of Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Feb. 4, 2018.
Sport Eagles Vanquish Patriots to Win Their First Super Bowl
null
Sport Nick Foles' Touchdown Catch Was Planned for 2nd Half