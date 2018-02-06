news

Frazier, a native of Toms River, New Jersey, who will turn 32 next week, played a crucial role for the New York Yankees in the second half of last season after they acquired him from the Chicago White Sox in July.

With the Mets, he will bring power, a reliable glove at third, a fair amount of strikeouts, and a strong presence in the clubhouse. Between the White Sox and Yankees last season, Frazier hit .213 but posted a career-high .344 on-base percentage along with 27 home runs and 76 RBIs.

In his six full major league seasons, Frazier has averaged 28 home runs and 132 strikeouts. His addition will allow the Mets to move Asdrubal Cabrera to second base, where Cabrera is more comfortable.

In an unusually depressed free agent market, the Mets have spent $72.5 million this winter on five players. At the start of the offseason, the Mets’ payroll was expected to drop, angering some fans. But the Mets have taken advantage of the market and added help to a roster that missed the playoffs and went 70-92 in 2017.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

