Entertainment Jordan Peele signs deal giving Amazon first look at TV series ideas

Jordan Peele, the writer and director of the hit film “Get Out,” has signed a deal giving Amazon the first look at his ideas for television series, the company said on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The agreement with Peele, who won the Oscar for best original screenplay in March, is sure to grab the attention of the industry and Amazon’s streaming rival, Netflix, which has been making its own deals with talent like Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes and Barack and Michelle Obama.

Under the deal, Amazon will essentially have the right of first refusal for any of Peele’s TV series.

Amazon also announced that Barry Jenkins, the director of “Moonlight,” would direct all 11 episodes of its limited series, “The Underground Railroad,” adapted from Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

In a statement, Salke said the company “can’t wait to get started” on the project, and added, “Barry’s eye for character and sustained exhilarating, emotional storytelling style ensures that this project is in the right hands.”

Amazon has been courting Peele for months, including making commitments to a TV show and a documentary.

The company made a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for a show called “The Hunt,” for which Peele will serve as executive producer. According to Amazon, the series centers on a group of people living in New York in 1977 who vow to break up a band of Nazis trying to establish a Fourth Reich in the United States.

The company also gave the go-ahead to a true-crime documentary series from Peele about Lorena Bobbitt, who made headlines after she cut off the penis of her husband, John Wayne Bobbitt, in 1993.

The move to sign Peele is Amazon’s biggest talent-related deal since Jennifer Salke joined the company in February to run Amazon Studios. Salke, who was previously an entertainment executive at NBC, is responsible for bringing new life to the streaming service, which is widely seen as lagging far behind Netflix. Under the unit’s earlier management team, Amazon seemed to be focused on passion projects with limited commercial appeal. Roy Price, the company’s former entertainment leader, was forced out after a producer made an allegation of sexual harassment against him last year.

Amazon’s deal with Peele is limited to series projects. Peele, the co-creator of the Comedy Central series “Key & Peele,” already has a first-look deal for films with Universal.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

JOHN KOBLIN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 Entertainment In Paris, a mosaic of sport and artbullet
2 Entertainment NBA Finals 2018: Warriors roll over cavs in game 2bullet
3 Entertainment Germans unexpectedly win Olympic pairs figure skatingbullet

Related Articles

Entertainment Madison keys and Sloane Stephens have parallel lives on a collision course
Entertainment Irving Sandler, art historian who was close to artists, dies at 92
Entertainment A classic race where sheer speed isn't the measure of success
Entertainment Richard Mille on watches, cars and the rallye
Entertainment After messy loss to Cubs, Mets' manager takes his team to task
Entertainment From transgender activist to runway model
Entertainment Gardner turns on power as Yankees rally to win
Entertainment A New Jersey town actually adds beach parking. And it's on the beach.
Entertainment With Sheer Will, LeBron James leads the Cavaliers back to the finals

Entertainment

Madison keys and Sloane Stephens have parallel lives on a collision course
Entertainment Madison keys and Sloane Stephens have parallel lives on a collision course
Novak Djokovic reunites with an old coach and rediscovers his game
Entertainment Novak Djokovic reunites with an old coach and rediscovers his game
Irving Sandler, art historian who was close to artists, dies at 92
Entertainment Irving Sandler, art historian who was close to artists, dies at 92
Stanton breaks out of slump in Yankees win
Entertainment Stanton breaks out of slump in Yankees win