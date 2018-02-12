Entertainment Canada Wins Team Gold; U.S. Grabs Bronze

Canada showed that sending out your best is a winning strategy, easily taking the gold medal in the team figure skating event Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tessa Virgue and Scott Moir of Canada perform their ice dance free dance routine as part of the team figure skating competition of the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. play

Tessa Virgue and Scott Moir of Canada perform their ice dance free dance routine as part of the team figure skating competition of the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018.

(James Hill/The New York Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Patrick Chan placed first in the men’s free skate, and ice dancing superstars Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue won the free dance to give Canada the comfortable victory.

The team of Russians won the silver medal thanks in part to a first place by Alina Zagitova in the women’s free skate. The United States was third, led by Mirai Nagasu, who gave a near-perfect performance eight years after her last Olympic appearance.

Several nations steered away from their A-teams, at least for the climactic free skates. Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan and Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia — both gold medal favorites in their individual events — and Nathan Chen of the United States did not appear for the free skates, although Medvedeva and Chen had skated in the short program.

Canada had come into the final day with the lead, and never was in danger of losing it, especially after Chan’s opening win. A third place by Gabrielle Daleman in the women’s event was not enough to stop their momentum, and another strong performance by Virtue and Moir locked up the big win.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

VICTOR MATHER © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 Entertainment 'Black Panther' Brings Hope, Hype and Pridebullet
2 Entertainment Sonia Gechtoff, acclaimed abstract expressionist, dies at 91bullet
3 Entertainment Instagram perfection gives way to realnessbullet

Related Articles

Entertainment Russian figure skaters dominate despite Olympic ban
Sports 17-year-old Chloe Kim wanted some ice cream in the middle of her first Olympic event
Entertainment What Ban? Russians Excel on Ice
Sports There was a mysterious incident between Canada and Russia at the Olympics, and no one knows what prompted it
Sport For NHL Stars, the Olympics Remain a 'What if?'
World 'O Canada' Will Become Gender Neutral With New Lyrics
Sports One athlete to know from all 93 countries competing in the Winter Olympics
Sports 24-year-old US figure skater goes nuts after nailing a trick no American woman has ever landed in the Olympics
Entertainment Dozens of Russian Athletes Lose Appeal, Cannot Compete in Pyeongchang Olympics
Entertainment Pressure Grows for U.S. Olympic Committee Chief to Step Down

Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar performing at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday.
Entertainment Artist Says Kendrick Lamar Video for 'Black Panther' Song Stole Her Work
A model wearing looks from the Victoria Beckham fall 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week, in New York, Feb. 11, 2018.
Entertainment Beyond Business as Usual
Serena Williams
Entertainment Serena Williams Loses in a Low-Stakes Return
The wind whips the flags around at the Jeongseon Alpine Center, in Jeongseon, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. Because of high winds, the men’s downhill event on Sunday was postponed.
Entertainment Strong Winds Bring More Skiing Delays