Patrick Chan placed first in the men’s free skate, and ice dancing superstars Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue won the free dance to give Canada the comfortable victory.

The team of Russians won the silver medal thanks in part to a first place by Alina Zagitova in the women’s free skate. The United States was third, led by Mirai Nagasu, who gave a near-perfect performance eight years after her last Olympic appearance.

Several nations steered away from their A-teams, at least for the climactic free skates. Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan and Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia — both gold medal favorites in their individual events — and Nathan Chen of the United States did not appear for the free skates, although Medvedeva and Chen had skated in the short program.

Canada had come into the final day with the lead, and never was in danger of losing it, especially after Chan’s opening win. A third place by Gabrielle Daleman in the women’s event was not enough to stop their momentum, and another strong performance by Virtue and Moir locked up the big win.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times

VICTOR MATHER © 2018 The New York Times