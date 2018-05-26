Arrested on rape charges, Weinstein posts $1 million bail

news

Weinstein’s appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court lasted barely 10 minutes, but stood not only as a breakthrough in the investigation into sex-crime claims against him but as a watershed in the larger #MeToo movement.

After decades of harnessing his wealth and power to silence women his reign as a film-industry titan suffered a decisive blow in, of all places, the shopworn arraignment courtroom, where he was among the morning cattle call of defendants.

It was 9:25 a.m. when Weinstein — in a dark blazer, a light-blue sweater and an untucked button-down shirt — was escorted into courtroom AR-1 by Sgt. Keri Thompson and Detective Nicholas DiGaudio, two investigators from the New York Police Department’s Special Victims Division.

The unit had been pushing hard for months on Cyrus R. Vance Jr., the Manhattan district attorney, to pursue a case against Weinstein, particularly after Vance declined to prosecute the groping case of an Italian model, Amber Battilana, three years ago because of what he called a lack of evidence.

As the hearing opened, Weinstein was led with his lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, into the well of the court where he stood in front of Judge Kevin McGrath.

The lead prosecutor in the case, Joan Illuzzi, announced the charges against him: first-degree rape and third-degree rape in one case; and first-degree criminal sex act in another.

Weinstein said nothing during the hearing. He was not required to enter a plea because he was arrested on a criminal complaint, rather than an indictment.

As the hearing neared an end, Brafman, handed Weinstein’s passport to Illuzzi and paid his bail with a $1 million cashier’s check.

As part of his bail package, he has agreed to wear a monitoring device and restrict his travel to New York and Connecticut.

