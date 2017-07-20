Home > Pulse Tech >

Your daddy’s favorite love singer just threw some money into tech

Lionel Richie, Nigerian Celebrities Your daddy’s favorite love singer just threw some money into tech

Lionel Richie is going into startup investing, along with a host of prominent celebrity investors in Los Angeles, USA.

  • Published:
Lionel Richie to be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at BET Awards 2014 play

Lionel Richie to be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at BET Awards 2014

Pulse VIP Blogger Africa and intellectual property rights: Where do we stand?
Eldee Musician leaves music while advertising PlayData
PlayData eLDee, Kingsley Offor speak on new data tracking product, challenges of broadcast media industry
Pulse List 5 extremely WEIRD tech investments by celebrities
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you were born in the ’80s and ’90s, or have an affinity for old school music or just good music in general, then you probably know Lionel Richie, multi-platinum record selling singer-songwriter. You can now add startup investor to his titles, too. 

Richie is going into startup investing, along with a host of prominent celebrity investors in Los Angeles, USA, starting with a healthcare startup called Heal

Speaking to Techcrunch, Richie says his first investment is a taste of more to come, adding that he was inspired by the energy and creativity coming fro LA’s newest industry — technology. 

Heal is a company that allows personalized medical visits which are booked through an app on a user’s phone at $99 (N36k) per visit, something that resonates with Richie’s roots.

Lionel Richie is one of many US celebrities getting into tech startup investment play

Lionel Richie is one of many US celebrities getting into tech startup investment

(Google)

 

If you’re born and raised in Alabama in a small, tight-knit community, you know all the doctors, you know all the nurses… No one said meet me at the office at 8 o clock in the morning and wait,” says the legendary singer (who was an early investor in Microsoft), according to a Techcrunch report.

ALSO READ: eLDee, Kingsley Offor speak on new data tracking product, challenges of broadcast media industry

And Lionel Richie is just one of the many US-based celebrities that have gone into startup investing. Artistes like Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Nas, Jay Z and many others have all invested in various companies. 

Back here in Nigeria, the story is wildly different. The only celebrities who have made tech-related plays are ElDee The Don (PlayData), Mr Eazi (Phonetrader.ng), and Don Jazzy (Flobyte). And that is across the entire entertainment/creative industry.

Kingsley Offor and eLDee play

Kingsley Offor and eLDee during their interview at the Pulse TV studio

(youtube)

 

This leaves all the goodies of tech investing to other kinds of savvy investors in other industries. While we don’t have to mimic other countries/cultures, there are few personalities in this part of the world who have the spending power or wherewithal to make these kinds of investments and push the ecosystem. 

Maybe one day, our “Very Important Personalities” will recognize the power of tech and the future it holds for the empowerment of our nation and us ourselves, as Nigerian. Or not. 

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. We love to hear from you and get your feedback!

More

Pulse VIP Blogger Africa and intellectual property rights: Where do we stand?
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 9Mobile Etisalat Nigeria officially confirms brand name changebullet
2 Gadgets Wow, Coscharis launched a tablet for school childrenbullet
3 Online Pyramid Scheme MMM scammed Nigerians to the tune of N11.9...bullet

Pulse Tech

L-R Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minster of Information, Mr Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communication and Mr Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice
Venture Capital The Nigerian government is launching a $1 million fund you should totally take advantage of
Popular Nigerian artiste, Omawunmi on a Glo Xchange commercial
Glo Telecom giant partners with 15 banks for easier airtime recharge for customers
CcHub's Bosun Tijani along with the other CcHub co-founders have invested in a number of local entrepreneurs
CcHub Incubator has launched a graduate program to help graduates be better employees
Python
Programing Best Python tutorials for new programmers