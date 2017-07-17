Home > Pulse Tech >

Wow, Coscharis launched a tablet for school children

The device is targeted for use by students in Primary one to six, JSS one to three and SSS one to three.

L-R: Mrs Yemi Keri, CEO Heckerbella Ltd; Abiona Babarinde, GM Marketing & Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group; Mukoro Emomine, Managing Director, Coscharis Technologies and Julie Eno, Sales/Marketing Consultant for Coscharis Technologies during the media launch of Coscharis Mobile School devise at Victoria Island, Lagos.

Coscharis Technologies (this is not the Coscharis that sells cars) is making a play at educational technology (edtech) by announcing the launch of its own brand of mobile tablets (its called the Mobile School tablet) targeted at basic primary and secondary educational levels. 

The device is targeted for use by students in Primary one to six, JSS one to three and SSS one to three, according to a Nigeria CommunicationsWeek report.

Coscharis Technologies is an arm of the Cosmas Maduka-owned Coscharis Group.

According to Sunday Mukoro, MD at Coscharis Technologies, software applications installed on the tablets are a product of years of research and development. They are also based on the most current version of the Nigerian Educational Curriculum. 

I will also like to reiterate the position of the CBN on the need for the citizens to desist from unwholesome financial engagements in all Ponzi schemes. The Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum made public a recent daunting report on the losses suffered by the subscribers which amounted to N11.9 billion in December 2016,” said Mukoro, according to Nigeria CommunicationsWeek. 

The device will have online and offline access with free online videos (sourced from?) and animation to aid teaching.

Mukoro also said the tablet and its installed software has been approved by the Federal Ministry of Education, Standards Organization of Nigeria, and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), amongst other federal agencies. 

The product integration is in total compliance with international digital best practices in education delivery for learning and teaching experiences,” said Mukoro. 

This sounds like a brilliant idea but there are some few chinks. First, the specs of the tablets are not given. There is also the issue of Nigeria’s extremely poor power infrastructure.

CEO, Coscharis Motors, Dr. Cosmas Maduka

Another thing is the fact that Nigeria’s educational curriculum (and by extension the system) is seriously outdated. Are these tabs going to be free? If not, how much will they cost? 

Again, it sounds like a great idea and something that is much needed in the Nigerian educational system but there it just seems like the whole thing doesn’t add up. 

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below!

