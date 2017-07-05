Home > Pulse Tech >

Why you should be careful with Snapchat’s new “Snap Map” feature

Privacy Why you should be careful with Snapchat’s new “Snap Map” feature

Snap Maps can actually show people you have on Snapchat what you’re doing (driving, listening to music etc), where you’re doing it and how you're doing it.

  • Published:
Snap Map play

Snap Map

(Snap)

Snapchat You can now create stories with your friends!
Instagram You can now save live videos on your phone!
Instagram Stories Snapchat is losing at its own game
F8 Conference Nigerian developers will be at Facebook's premier conference - via livestream
Instagram Facebook's photo-sharing site now has 700 million users
WhatsApp Thanks to user backlash, regular text-based statuses are coming back
In South Africa Yet another attempt to police social media is being contemplated
Facebook Workplace The replacement of company email
Facebook Stories Social network has launched its own in-app Camera - and another Snapchat clone
Instagram New update brings face filters and a rewind camera to photo-sharing site
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you have not heard of Snapchat’s new “Snap Map” feature, it puts users and their snaps into a map so friends and other users can see where they are and what they are doing in real time. 

The Snap Map shows the user’s Bitmoji, their cartoon avatar from within the app, pinpointed on a world map. You can zoom into the map to see the exact location of your Snapchat friends. It is an interesting way to connect via the app. 

That’s all cool and dandy but there have been a lot of privacy questions around the new feature as concerns over stalkers and other people who may abuse the feature become a focal talking point.

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. play

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

(Kimberly White/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

 

It is a valid concern in that Snap Maps can actually show people you have on Snapchat what you’re doing (driving, listening to music etc), where you’re doing it (at home, in school, work etc) and those people can do whatever they like with that information (including stalking you, or doing something even more dangerous). 

Given how specific this new feature is on Snapchat — giving your location to a precise pinpoint on a map — we would encourage users not to share their location, especially with people they don’t know in person,” says child safety group Childnet International, in a blogpost.

It is important to be careful about who you share your location with, as it can allow people to build up a picture of where you live, go to school and spend your time.”

Talk about taking creepy to a whole new level.

ALSO READ: You can now create stories with your friends!

All hope is not lost though. You can tweak some of the settings to show your location only to people you know, a personal list of friends or no one at all. Check them below: 

  • Ghost Mode: Selecting this option means you will be the only that can view your location on the Snap Map. You will still be able to see the location of friends that share their location but nobody will be able to see yours. 

  • My Friends: This option lets all your Snapchat contacts see your location. If you want to select this option, then you should review your contact list and make sure your contacts don’t add people they don’t know as well. 

  • Select friends: This setting will allow you select specific contacts you want to allow to view your location. This lets you properly control who can view your location.

Snap Maps can pinpoint your exact location play

Snap Maps can pinpoint your exact location

(netimperative)

 

It should also go without saying (especially in this Nigeria where ritualists, kidnappers and all kinds of criminal elements run amok) that you should watch the kind of people you keep on your Snapchat contact list. Those views/comments and so on are not worth it. 

Finally, location services are optional so you should think about your approach to that. These kinds of features can legit lead people to your house. Watch the kind of requests you accept. End of.

More

Instagram Stories Facebook's clone now has more users than Snapchat
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Etisalat Nigeria Telco's board has been dissolved, CBN deputy Governor...bullet
2 Max Go An app that lets you order ‘Okadas’ on-demand has launchedbullet
3 Etisalat Nigeria Is Aliko Dangote about to take over troubled...bullet

Pulse Tech

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella talks to the troops.
Microsoft Tech giant is laying off several staff as it restructures its marketing and sales arms
Hand shakes after the agreement signing
FuelVoucher, Interswitch These companies are using technology to change how you buy fuel in Nigeria
Bruno Li Country manager at the Launch of Infinix Note 4 in Lagos
INFINIX Smartphone brand launches Infinix Note 4 pro in Lagos
Fast network
Telecommunication How to buy Etisalat data plan