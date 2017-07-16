Home > Pulse Tech >

Warri, DjangoGirls wants to teach your daughters to code for free

Women In Tech Warri, DjangoGirls wants to teach your daughters to code for free

The one-day programming workshop will hold on July 15, 2017, in Warri and participants will get to create their first website, eat and network with cool people in the tech space.

  • Published:
Black girls coding. play

Black girls coding.

(Techpoint)

There is often a lot of talk around how women are under-represented in tech and STEM-related disciplines and there have been various attempts by governments and private entities alike to reverse the trend. 

But progress is slow and, in Nigeria, societal dynamics don’t help. Even the programmes that do exist are usually concentrated in and around places like Lagos and Abuja. 

However, that is not stopping DjangoGirls, a free programming workshop in Warri. The programme aims to teach women and girls how to build websites and program in python, amongst other things. 

The programs’ website says, “We want to give you an opportunity to learn how to program and become one of us — women programmers!Programming is actually really fun: it’s creative, productive and it’s like being able to do magic! So we are trying to bust down that barrier and introduce more people who are generally currently under represented in tech to some of the tools,people and environments that tech people are part of.”

Django Girls play

Django Girls

(Django Girls)

 

The one-day programming workshop will hold on July 15, 2017, in Warri and participants will get to create their first website, eat and network with cool people in the tech space. 

Only 30 slots are available and, while DjangoGirls says men can apply, it emphasizes that preference will be given to female attendees first. If you are interested, be sure to check out their website. 

Do you think there should be more programmes like this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

