On Monday, July 10, 2017, news broke that Etisalat Group was withdrawing its brand name from Nigeria all but making certain that the Etisalat brand will soon be no more in this part of the world.

That move is a consequence of Etisalat Nigeria’s ongoing troubles with a consortium of banks it owes a $1.2 billion loan facility from 2013. With all of the telcos investors pulling out (as well as a new board being instituted), questions about the fate of Etisalat Nigeria are beginning to float around.

Only one of two scenarios can play out though — the company will either be merged with an existing player in the telecoms market, or an outright acquisition of the company and its assets.

Here are the three entities that could benefit the most from an Etisalat Nigeria merger/acquisition:

Aliko Dangote: Africa’s richest man has (had?) a seat on Etisalat’s board and his telecom company Alheri Mobile Services helped Etisalat secure a telecom license in 2010. He could make a play for the company and cement his push into the telecoms space. Also, the company’s newly appointed CEO and CFO have indirect ties with him.

MTN Nigeria: Though only just recovering from a record fine imposed on it in 2015 by the NCC, MTN is still Nigeria’s largest network operator. While a merger/acquisition could mean antitrust concerns, it would be perfect for MTN to further consolidate on its leading position in the market. There is also Etisalat’s assets and network infrastructure which would help boost MTN’s offerings.

Glo: For MTN, its South African parent company will most likely have the final say in any sort of deal for Etisalat. That means a longer time period to close the deal (time that Etisalat does not have). Enter Glo. Glo Chairman Mike Adenuga is not new to doing business in Nigeria. Etisalat also has way better network and internet broadband performance than Glo so a deal would make sense. Glo is already Nigeria’s second largest network and a deal for Etisalat could see it catch up faster to MTN.

These are just some of the entities we think would be viable for Etisalat. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.