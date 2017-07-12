Home > Pulse Tech >

Top 3 entities that could benefit from an Etisalat merger/acquisition

Etisalat Nigeria Top 3 entities that could benefit from a merger/acquisition

Here are the three entities that could benefit the most from an Etisalat Nigeria merger/acquisition.

  • Published:
Etisalat, Africa's IHS in Nigeria tower sale/leaseback deal play

Etisalat, Africa's IHS in Nigeria tower sale/leaseback deal

(Businessdayonline)

Etisalat Nigeria Is Aliko Dangote about to take over troubled telecom company?
Etisalat Nigeria Telecom company may get sold if it doesn't fix up in six months
Etisalat Nigeria Telco's board has been dissolved, CBN deputy Governor appointed as its new chairman
Telecommunication How to buy Etisalat data plan
Etisalat CBN orders banks to hands-off, "We've paid 50% of loan" - telco
Network Failure The crappy internet you’ve been experiencing may be over sooner than expected
Etisalat Nigeria The NCC has stepped in to block banks from taking over struggling telco
#PEBECHack Team Rhapsody wins N1 million in FG's business hackathon
NCC Nigeria is taking its broadband Internet campaign to ITU conference
Etisalat Nigeria Telco's parent company is taking the brand out of Nigeria
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On Monday, July 10, 2017, news broke that Etisalat Group was withdrawing its brand name from Nigeria all but making certain that the Etisalat brand will soon be no more in this part of the world.

Mr Boye Olusanya- The man with the task of repositioning Etisalat Nigeria. play

Mr Boye Olusanya- The man with the task of repositioning Etisalat Nigeria.

(ThisDay)

 

That move is a consequence of Etisalat Nigeria’s ongoing troubles with a consortium of banks it owes a $1.2 billion loan facility from 2013. With all of the telcos investors pulling out (as well as a new board being instituted), questions about the fate of Etisalat Nigeria are beginning to float around.

OJ Nnanna has been appointed as Etisalat Nigeria's new chairman. play

OJ Nnanna has been appointed as Etisalat Nigeria's new chairman.

(Dailytimes)

 

Only one of two scenarios can play out though — the company will either be merged with an existing player in the telecoms market, or an outright acquisition of the company and its assets.

Here are the three entities that could benefit the most from an Etisalat Nigeria merger/acquisition:

Aliko Dangote play

Aliko Dangote

 

  • Aliko Dangote: Africa’s richest man has (had?) a seat on Etisalat’s board and his telecom company Alheri Mobile Services helped Etisalat secure a telecom license in 2010. He could make a play for the company and cement his push into the telecoms space. Also, the company’s newly appointed CEO and CFO have indirect ties with him.

ALSO READ: Telco's parent company is taking the brand out of Nigeria

Some of MTN's ARPU numbers. play

Some of MTN's ARPU numbers.

(MyBroadband)

 

  • MTN Nigeria: Though only just recovering from a record fine imposed on it in 2015 by the NCC, MTN is still Nigeria’s largest network operator. While a merger/acquisition could mean antitrust concerns, it would be perfect for MTN to further consolidate on its leading position in the market. There is also Etisalat’s assets and network infrastructure which would help boost MTN’s offerings.

Mike Adenuga, Nigeria's second richest man play

Mike Adenuga, Nigeria's second richest man

(blackbillz blog)

 

  • Glo: For MTN, its South African parent company will most likely have the final say in any sort of deal for Etisalat. That means a longer time period to close the deal (time that Etisalat does not have). Enter Glo. Glo Chairman Mike Adenuga is not new to doing business in Nigeria. Etisalat also has way better network and internet broadband performance than Glo so a deal would make sense. Glo is already Nigeria’s second largest network and a deal for Etisalat could see it catch up faster to MTN. 

These are just some of the entities we think would be viable for Etisalat. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

More

Etisalat Nigeria Telecom company may get sold if it doesn't fix up in six months
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 E-auction Portal The Customs service's site is down, but people are...bullet
2 Etisalat Nigeria Telco's parent company is taking the brand out of Nigeriabullet
3 Etisalat Nigeria Telecom company may get sold if it doesn't fix up...bullet

Pulse Tech

The Google Home smart speaker
Artificial Intelligence A smart speaker saved a mother, daughter from domestic abuse
Nigeria banks to set naira rate on Monday without c.bank intervention: banker
Pulse List Check out the social media handles of all the banks in Nigeria
Hybrid Designs CEO Samrawit Fikru with Ethiopia's Minister of ICT, Debretsion Gebremichael
RIDE Ethiopian ride-hailing platform relaunches with mobile app, call center
Java
Computer Programming Language Best Java tutorials for beginners and advanced learners