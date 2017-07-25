This why you should update your iPhone/iPad immediately

So, you know that thing about hackers gaining access to your phone and potentially stealing your life? Well, it’s a thing and iOS devices are the latest consumer devices at risk.

A new vulnerability that lets hackers “execute arbitrary code” (aka take over your phone/iPad etc) by accessing the WiFi chips on your device is making the rounds right now.

All a hacker has to do to take over your device and access your personal detail is to be within range of your WiFi-connected device. Next thing you know, money is disappearing from your account and your checking in at hotels you never knew existed.

Nitay Artenstein, a security researcher at Exodus Intelligence, first discovered this flaw in both Android and iOS. He says it can affect millions of iOS and Android devices across the world.

Google already released a patch to fix the problem, earlier this month but Apple’s update is now available and you need to update your device software if you don’t want to be a victim.

To update your software and avoid potentially getting scammed, go to Settings>General> Software Update. You should see if there is an available update (in which case you should update it) or if your software is up to date.

If you use a Mac, open the App Store and click on the updates tab. Once your software is updated, then you have nothing to worry about. For now, at least.

Do you know of any other vulnerabilities Nigerians face due to flaws hackers can exploit? Share them in the comments section below.