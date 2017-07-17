The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KSIEC) has announced that it will deploy electronic voting machines during local government elections which are coming up later in the year.

Chariman of KSIEC, Saratu Audu, who reportedly demonstrated how the machine works before journalists in Kaduna, said the device will guarantee the integrity of the electoral process and eliminate issues of malpractice.

She also said 6,000 units will be required for the 5, 101 polling stations in the state, along with the recruitment of 25,000 ad hoc staff.

This is not the first time electronic voting will be considered in Nigeria. However, if this does work out, Kaduna State could become the first West African city to make use of this technology.

Also, it will be second only to Namibia in Africa. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.